Bell Curve
Crypto is decoupling from other markets “exactly at the time you would hope it would,” Vance Spencer says
The priority is to get MEV back to the users, Miller says
Imagining Ethereum as both a government and an operating system paints a clearer picture of the debate
Framework Ventures’ Anderson says author Michael Lewis knows how to sell books, but doesn’t understand the culture he’s writing about
On-chain price discovery remains an elusive challenge
The general partner at Paradigm describes the three main ways that value flows out of DEXs at the expense of participants
Eclipse is a blend of a bunch of different blockchain ecosystems
Lido has a lead that looks ‘very difficult to beat’ on Ethereum, but doesn’t seem to have traction on other chains
When you find yourself in a hole, just stop digging
Unlike Ethereum, Solana has allowed staked withdrawals since “day one”
Frax Finance founder Sam Kazemian says an “open-ended market” is the optimal way to run liquid staking validators
In its most recent quarter, Coinbase earned more from subscriptions and services than they did from transaction fees
A lot of early volume on Base appears to be from “degen crypto power users”
Token incentives are just one more risk that protocols don’t need to build a successful product, says Reverie’s Myles O’Neil
Bell Curve guest ADCV argues that the responsibility to perform KYC lies with institutions rather than protocols
Framework Ventures’ Spencer and Anderson say the apps are coming, they just won’t look like Web2’s “form factor”
“We all become more specialized in what we create and more general in what we consume”
“Let’s stop focusing so much on the infrastructure. It’s time to build better front ends.”
The new architecture allows Lido to work “like a marketplace of stake allocation,” the liquid staking protocol’s master of validators says
A “single-shard” solution solves many of the problems Ethereum is struggling against, Blockworks Research analyst Dan Smith says
“We can actually design new financial products that would be too expensive to do off-chain”
SAP says it’s “as easy to use as online banking” and “a true solution for businesses”
The SEC continues its attempts to squeeze regulatory square pegs into legal round holes
Even though a total of more than 50% of UNI tokens were in favor of turning on fees, it wasn’t enough for the feedback proposal to pass