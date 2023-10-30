Bell Curve

DeFi

Is crypto’s bull market back?

Crypto is decoupling from other markets “exactly at the time you would hope it would,” Vance Spencer says

by Darren Kleine
DeFi

It’s all about the swaps. Why order flow auctions make DEXs better

The priority is to get MEV back to the users, Miller says

by Darren Kleine
DeFi

To enshrine or not to enshrine? Ethereum’s existential debate continues

Imagining Ethereum as both a government and an operating system paints a clearer picture of the debate

by Darren Kleine
PeopleWeb3

SBF book ‘Going Infinite’ is a ‘glaringly incorrect representation of the facts’

Framework Ventures’ Anderson says author Michael Lewis knows how to sell books, but doesn’t understand the culture he’s writing about

by Darren Kleine
DeFi

Behind the times: How LVR is an ‘unfair game’ for DeFi liquidity providers

On-chain price discovery remains an elusive challenge

by Darren Kleine
DeFi

Grow the DEX pie by patching ‘value leaks,’ says Paradigm’s Robinson

The general partner at Paradigm describes the three main ways that value flows out of DEXs at the expense of participants

by Darren Kleine
DeFi

Eclipse takes a ‘best of all worlds’ approach to solve scalability trilemma

Eclipse is a blend of a bunch of different blockchain ecosystems

by Darren Kleine
Analysis

Lido dominates on Ethereum, but struggles on Solana. Why?

Lido has a lead that looks ‘very difficult to beat’ on Ethereum, but doesn’t seem to have traction on other chains

by Darren Kleine
Analysis

‘Mission accomplished.’ How the SEC can save face amidst crypto court failures

When you find yourself in a hole, just stop digging

by Darren Kleine
Analysis

Liquid staking is building momentum on Solana, say Bruder and Meegan

Unlike Ethereum, Solana has allowed staked withdrawals since “day one”

by Darren Kleine
DeFi

Frax V2 enables permissionless DeFi validators

Frax Finance founder Sam Kazemian says an “open-ended market” is the optimal way to run liquid staking validators

by Darren Kleine
Business

Coinbase’s diversified revenue model is paying off

In its most recent quarter, Coinbase earned more from subscriptions and services than they did from transaction fees

by Darren Kleine
DeFi

The ‘crypto degen crowd’ has settled in on Coinbase layer-2, Base

A lot of early volume on Base appears to be from “degen crypto power users”

by Darren Kleine
DeFi

Tying tokenomics to crypto app functionality is just asking for trouble

Token incentives are just one more risk that protocols don’t need to build a successful product, says Reverie’s Myles O’Neil

by Darren Kleine
DeFi

Applying TradFi principles to liquid staking would ‘contort the marketplace’

Bell Curve guest ADCV argues that the responsibility to perform KYC lies with institutions rather than protocols

by Darren Kleine
Web3

Does Web3 infrastructure even matter if there are no apps?

Framework Ventures’ Spencer and Anderson say the apps are coming, they just won’t look like Web2’s “form factor”

by Darren Kleine
DeFi

EigenLayer’s endgame: ‘Dissolve into Ethereum itself’

“We all become more specialized in what we create and more general in what we consume”

by Darren Kleine
DeFi

Synthetix and Uniswap: Building a next-gen DEX with CEX appeal

“Let’s stop focusing so much on the infrastructure. It’s time to build better front ends.”

by Darren Kleine
DeFi

The new and improved Lido V2 — What’s the difference?

The new architecture allows Lido to work “like a marketplace of stake allocation,” the liquid staking protocol’s master of validators says

by Darren Kleine
DeFi

The ‘smoldering wreckage’ of Solana DeFi might be due for a rebirth, Blockworks Research says

A “single-shard” solution solves many of the problems Ethereum is struggling against, Blockworks Research analyst Dan Smith says

by Darren Kleine
DeFi

Superstate is moving real-world assets to the digital space

“We can actually design new financial products that would be too expensive to do off-chain”

by Darren Kleine
Finance

International payments are a pain — SAP touts a blockchain solution

SAP says it’s “as easy to use as online banking” and “a true solution for businesses”

by Darren Kleine
Policy

The biggest crypto story of the week? The Digital Market Structure draft bill, of course!

The SEC continues its attempts to squeeze regulatory square pegs into legal round holes

by Darren Kleine
DeFi

Uniswap Fee Feedback Vote Failed Because It Was ‘Structured Incorrectly’

Even though a total of more than 50% of UNI tokens were in favor of turning on fees, it wasn’t enough for the feedback proposal to pass

by Darren Kleine

