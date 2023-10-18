BIS
The new rules would oblige banks in member nations to publicly share their involvement in crypto assets and the financial requirements imposed by holdings
The jury is out on cryptocurrencies, but tokenization could be revolutionary, BIS says
In a recent paper, the BIS highlighted potential risks associated with how crypto interacts with emerging economies
By enabling offline use for CBDCs, a central bank could hope to achieve various public policy objectives including those closely aligned with its core mandate, the guide reads
BIS economists reckon crypto isn’t quite big enough to threaten global financial stability, but one day it might
Crypto provides promising technological possibilities but cannot fulfill the high-level goals of a digital monetary system, according to the institution
The central bank’s central bank argues for more centralization in DeFi lending
The move marks a turning point in CBDC infrastructure development, demonstrating to the rest of the world that such moves could prove useful to the traditional banking and financial sector.
On the role of central banks: “caution yet confidence”, says Denis Beau. CBDCs are not a panacea, and should not be allowed to harm commercial banks.