Policy

Crypto holdings of banks must be public by 2025: Basel watchdog 

The new rules would oblige banks in member nations to publicly share their involvement in crypto assets and the financial requirements imposed by holdings

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Like crypto or not, central banks need to prepare, BIS innovate head says 

The jury is out on cryptocurrencies, but tokenization could be revolutionary, BIS says

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Crypto bans in emerging economies might be unenforceable, warns Bank of International Settlements

In a recent paper, the BIS highlighted potential risks associated with how crypto interacts with emerging economies

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

BIS Tackles Complexities of Offline CBDC Implementation in New Handbook

By enabling offline use for CBDCs, a central bank could hope to achieve various public policy objectives including those closely aligned with its core mandate, the guide reads

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Bank for Central Banks Floats Ways to Contain Crypto, Including Ban

BIS economists reckon crypto isn’t quite big enough to threaten global financial stability, but one day it might

by Shalini Nagarajan&David Canellis /
Policy

CBDCs the Core of Future Monetary System: BIS Report

Crypto provides promising technological possibilities but cannot fulfill the high-level goals of a digital monetary system, according to the institution

by Jocelyn Yang /
DeFi

‘Decentralization Proves To Be an Illusion,’ BIS Says

The central bank’s central bank argues for more centralization in DeFi lending

by Jocelyn Yang /
FinanceMarkets

Swiss Central Bank, BIS, SIX Complete Test of Wholesale CBDC Trial Labelling it ‘Operationally Possible’

The move marks a turning point in CBDC infrastructure development, demonstrating to the rest of the world that such moves could prove useful to the traditional banking and financial sector.

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsPolicy

Bank of France Governor: Protect the Banks, We Need Them

On the role of central banks: “caution yet confidence”, says Denis Beau. CBDCs are not a panacea, and should not be allowed to harm commercial banks.

by Macauley Peterson /

