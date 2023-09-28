bitcoin futures

Bitcoin futures, a type of financial contract that enables traders to speculate on the future price of Bitcoin, have become a critical component of the cryptocurrency market. Futures allow traders to enter into a contract to buy or sell Bitcoin at a predetermined price and time, providing a way to hedge against market volatility and profit from price movements. Follow Blockworks for the latest insights, expert analysis, and comprehensive coverage of the market.
article-image

Markets

Coinbase’s international exchange opens futures to retail

Non-US retail traders can check if they’re eligible for perpetual futures trading on Coinbase Advanced from Sept. 28, with trading to begin soon

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

Amid Crypto Chaos, CFTC Approves Cboe For Futures Margin Trade

Cboe Digital has CFTC permission to provide clearing services for margin trade on crypto futures at a time when regulators are closing in

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

When it Comes to Bitcoin Futures, Do We Need to Mind the Gap?

The appearance of gaps on the daily CME chart tends to be relatively rare, and there is one down at $20k. Do traders care?

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

Crypto Market Has Returned to Post-Terra-Collapse Levels

The total value of all crypto in circulation reached a peak of $1.26 trillion on Friday — the highest level in more than 10 months

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

CME Group To Roll Out Micro Bitcoin, Ether Options

Set to go live on March 28, the options contracts will be one-tenth the size of their underlying tokens

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

What Does Demand For Bitcoin Futures ETFs Look Like in 2022?

Global X’s offering could be “more palatable” for advisors and long-term investors compared to its competitors

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Kelly Intelligence Plans Ethereum Futures ETF

Proposal comes after bitcoin futures products hit market and before CME Group’s launch of micro ether futures.

by Ben Strack /
article-image

MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Bitcoin ETF- Everything You Need to Know | Leah Wald & Eric Balchunas

Leah Wald & Eric Balchunas break down everything ETF, from how one works, to the benefits, challenges, and changes it brings to all different fronts.

article-image

Finance

Valkyrie Files 8-A in Key Step for Bitcoin Futures ETF Approval

Valkyrie made an early-morning filing Friday that signals the fund may begin trading soon.

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Bitwise Tries Once More for Spot Bitcoin ETP

The firm withdrew its application for similar product last year but feels new application will alleviate SEC’s concerns.

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

VanEck CEO Hopes SEC Will ‘Make that Leap’ in Approving its Bitcoin ETFs

SEC must make final decision on firm’s physically backed bitcoin trust on Nov. 14

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Genesis Introduces End-of-Day Pricing for New Crypto Futures Product

Genesis Global Capital and Akuna Capital have completed the first-ever OTC block trade of a BTIC transaction on bitcoin futures contracts.

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Finance

ProFunds Launches Bitcoin Futures Strategy

Offering becomes first mutual fund of its kind as pessimism swirls around bitcoin ETF approval.

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Bank of America Reportedly to Allow Bitcoin Futures Trading

Bank of America is reportedly set to allow certain clients to trade bitcoin futures, a move that would represent another step into the crypto realm for the financial services stalwart. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank will be using bitcoin futures through […]

by Ben Strack /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.