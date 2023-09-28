bitcoin futures
Non-US retail traders can check if they’re eligible for perpetual futures trading on Coinbase Advanced from Sept. 28, with trading to begin soon
Cboe Digital has CFTC permission to provide clearing services for margin trade on crypto futures at a time when regulators are closing in
The appearance of gaps on the daily CME chart tends to be relatively rare, and there is one down at $20k. Do traders care?
The total value of all crypto in circulation reached a peak of $1.26 trillion on Friday — the highest level in more than 10 months
Set to go live on March 28, the options contracts will be one-tenth the size of their underlying tokens
Global X’s offering could be “more palatable” for advisors and long-term investors compared to its competitors
Proposal comes after bitcoin futures products hit market and before CME Group’s launch of micro ether futures.
Leah Wald & Eric Balchunas break down everything ETF, from how one works, to the benefits, challenges, and changes it brings to all different fronts.
Valkyrie made an early-morning filing Friday that signals the fund may begin trading soon.
The firm withdrew its application for similar product last year but feels new application will alleviate SEC’s concerns.
SEC must make final decision on firm’s physically backed bitcoin trust on Nov. 14
Genesis Global Capital and Akuna Capital have completed the first-ever OTC block trade of a BTIC transaction on bitcoin futures contracts.
Offering becomes first mutual fund of its kind as pessimism swirls around bitcoin ETF approval.
Bank of America is reportedly set to allow certain clients to trade bitcoin futures, a move that would represent another step into the crypto realm for the financial services stalwart. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank will be using bitcoin futures through […]