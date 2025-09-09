Cboe to debut bitcoin and ether Continuous futures in November

Cboe Futures Exchange aims to introduce long-dated crypto contracts under US regulatory oversight

by Blockworks /
article-image

IgorGolovniov/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

Cboe Global Markets announced on September 9 that it plans to launch bitcoin and ether “Continuous futures” on the Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE) beginning November 10, 2025, pending regulatory review.

The contracts are designed to mimic the appeal of offshore perpetual futures while operating within a US-regulated, centrally cleared, and intermediated framework.

Unlike traditional futures, which require periodic rolling into new maturities, Continuous futures are structured as single, long-dated contracts with a 10-year expiration. According to Cboe, positions will be adjusted daily to spot prices of bitcoin and ether using a transparent funding rate mechanism, creating a regulated alternative to perpetual contracts on platforms such as Binance and Bybit.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

Catherine Clay, Cboe’s Global Head of Derivatives, said the products are intended to expand access to US traders, including institutions and retail customers, while simplifying risk management. The initiative follows Cboe’s June 2025 migration of its financially settled bitcoin and ether futures to CFE, part of its broader roadmap to expand digital asset offerings.

The contracts will clear through Cboe Clear U.S., a derivatives clearing organization regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Educational sessions hosted by Cboe’s Options Institute are scheduled for October 30 and November 20. While the exchange emphasized regulatory safeguards, it cautioned that futures trading carries substantial risk and may not suit all participants.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Research Report Templates (1).png

Research

Aave: Where Narratives Converge

Aave’s revenues have doubled from April lows and are fast approaching all-time highs. With 35% of borrow interest coming from ETH and 55% from stablecoins, Aave is emerging as a powerful proxy as an ETH and stablecoin beta. As looping strategies accelerate growth and Horizon positions the protocol to ride the RWA wave, Aave is shaping up as one of DeFi’s most compelling multi-narrative plays.

by Kunal Doshi

/

news

article-image

BusinessWeb3

OpenSea launches NFT archive with $1M+ acquisition plan

The marketplace announces curated digital art reserve with committee oversight and its first acquisition

by Blockworks /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

The ongoing TradFi bids to enhance markets via blockchain tech

Nasdaq’s proposal to tokenize securities follows Fidelity’s first tokenized investment product

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

Critical hack may put crypto funds at risk: Ledger CTO

Reports suggest hackers have hijacked a common JavaScript package, allowing them to redirect wallet transactions to their own accounts

by Blockworks /
article-image

Business

Ex-Symbolic principal joins Pantera to help with crypto-AI investing

Lehman becomes Pantera’s fourth junior partner

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Shifts in strategy, increased transparency may help DATs evolve

The DAT trend may differ from prior implosions

by David Canellis /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

Nasdaq weighs SEC filing to allow tokenized securities

The exchange has filed a proposal to let investors settle equities on-chain with full shareholder rights, according to reports

by Blockworks /