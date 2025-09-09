Cboe to debut bitcoin and ether Continuous futures in November

Cboe Global Markets announced on September 9 that it plans to launch bitcoin and ether “Continuous futures” on the Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE) beginning November 10, 2025, pending regulatory review.

The contracts are designed to mimic the appeal of offshore perpetual futures while operating within a US-regulated, centrally cleared, and intermediated framework.

Unlike traditional futures, which require periodic rolling into new maturities, Continuous futures are structured as single, long-dated contracts with a 10-year expiration. According to Cboe, positions will be adjusted daily to spot prices of bitcoin and ether using a transparent funding rate mechanism, creating a regulated alternative to perpetual contracts on platforms such as Binance and Bybit.

Catherine Clay, Cboe’s Global Head of Derivatives, said the products are intended to expand access to US traders, including institutions and retail customers, while simplifying risk management. The initiative follows Cboe’s June 2025 migration of its financially settled bitcoin and ether futures to CFE, part of its broader roadmap to expand digital asset offerings.

The contracts will clear through Cboe Clear U.S., a derivatives clearing organization regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Educational sessions hosted by Cboe’s Options Institute are scheduled for October 30 and November 20. While the exchange emphasized regulatory safeguards, it cautioned that futures trading carries substantial risk and may not suit all participants.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: