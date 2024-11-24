Blockstream
The president-elect nominated Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick to run the commerce department
Has Satoshi Nakamoto been here the whole time, working on Bitcoin Core?
Blockstream’s Greenlight simplifies node operations for companies, helping them save costs and time and allowing more focus on user needs.
Despite the overall decline, there were a few positive developments at the beginning of the year, Pitchbook said in a report titled Emerging Tech: Crypto Report
Blockstream secures $125 million, QuickNode lands $60 million
The mine, first announced in June 2021, will be powered by Tesla’s solar array and Megapack battery
Blockstream’s CSO is a bitcoin maximalist to the core, and doesn’t think that Ethereum really is the future rails of finance. After closing a round that values the company at $3.2 billion, what does Blockstream plan to build?
The company has raised a total of $299 million to date with the latest $210 million, Blockstream’s chief strategy officer told Blockworks.