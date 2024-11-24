Blockstream

article-image

Business

Crypto Hiring: Industry waits for more Trump appointments

The president-elect nominated Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick to run the commerce department

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Opinion

We are all Satoshi Nakamoto — except Peter Todd

Has Satoshi Nakamoto been here the whole time, working on Bitcoin Core?

by David Canellis /
article-image

Business

Blockstream’s new service aims to make Lightning integration a breeze

Blockstream’s Greenlight simplifies node operations for companies, helping them save costs and time and allowing more focus on user needs.

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Venture Investment Expected To ‘Reverse’ After 20% Quarterly Drop

Despite the overall decline, there were a few positive developments at the beginning of the year, Pitchbook said in a report titled Emerging Tech: Crypto Report

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

Funding Roundup: Crypto Infrastructure All the Rage

Blockstream secures $125 million, QuickNode lands $60 million

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Markets

Blockstream and Block Enlist Tesla, Break Ground on Bitcoin Mine

The mine, first announced in June 2021, will be powered by Tesla’s solar array and Megapack battery

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

Blockstream’s Mow Thinks Solana is a Distraction, Here’s Why

Blockstream’s CSO is a bitcoin maximalist to the core, and doesn’t think that Ethereum really is the future rails of finance. After closing a round that values the company at $3.2 billion, what does Blockstream plan to build?

by Sam Reynolds /
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin Infrastructure Firm Blockstream Reaches Unicorn Status With $3.2B Valuation

The company has raised a total of $299 million to date with the latest $210 million, Blockstream’s chief strategy officer told Blockworks.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

