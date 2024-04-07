Brevan Howard

Brevan Howard, a prestigious global asset management firm, has made inroads in the financial world by embracing cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology as part of its investment strategy. With a keen eye on the future of finance, Brevan Howard's foray into digital assets reflects the growing interest and adoption of cryptocurrencies by traditional institutions. In a rapidly evolving industry with continuous news and developments, staying informed is essential. To keep up-to-date with Brevan Howard's latest ventures and insights, follow Blockworks for comprehensive coverage, expert analysis, and current information on the intersection of traditional finance and the world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies.