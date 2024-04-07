Brevan Howard
Elsewhere, Binance appoints new board members and a highly-funded startup is hiring
Asset tokenization will be done in collaboration with Libre Capital, a Laser Digital backed company
News analysis: Institutional investors may be pumping the crypto brakes, but that doesn’t equate to running for the digital asset exists
Crypto saw several executive additions across the sector this week, alongside job cuts at Gemini, DCG-owned Luno and Matrixport
Institutional traders have been closely watching how Brevan Howard Digital deals with broad turmoil in cryptocurrency markets
Morgan Creek Digital, Take-Two Interactive Software, Polygon, Ubisoft, Xsolla and others also participated in the round
Crypto startups notched hundreds of millions in fresh cash from some of the usual venture capital suspects including Jump, a16z and Brevan Howard
Blockworks exclusive: Layer-1 blockchain Injective wants to become the future of all things DeFi, but it faces stiff competition
Outside of gaming, crypto funding was quieter than usual this past week, but investors are still committing to startups building in the space
Blockworks exclusive: The longtime global macro hedge fund firm has raised more than $1 billion for its flagship crypto vehicle, according to four sources with knowledge of the matter
British hedge fund manager Alan Howard has personally invested in about 40 cryptocurrency companies so far, including FTX and Polygon
Cowen Digital, Brevan Howard and GSR among the firms backing the blockchain-focused fintech company
Notable investors included Greylock, Coinbase, OpenSea, Pantera Capital and Thirty Seconds to Mars’ Jared Leto
Mina is the creator of a proof-of-stake protocol which bills itself as the “world’s lightest blockchain”
The firm’s inaugural crypto strategy started trading earlier this month with a sizeable amount of internal capital
The firm “has begun trading in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin to complement the dozens of other assets in which they invest,” according to a June 7 SEC disclosure.