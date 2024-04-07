Brevan Howard

Brevan Howard, a prestigious global asset management firm, has made inroads in the financial world by embracing cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology as part of its investment strategy. With a keen eye on the future of finance, Brevan Howard's foray into digital assets reflects the growing interest and adoption of cryptocurrencies by traditional institutions. In a rapidly evolving industry with continuous news and developments, staying informed is essential. To keep up-to-date with Brevan Howard's latest ventures and insights, follow Blockworks for comprehensive coverage, expert analysis, and current information on the intersection of traditional finance and the world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies.
Business

Crypto Hiring: Brevan Howard’s crypto arm nabs Revolut engineer

Elsewhere, Binance appoints new board members and a highly-funded startup is hiring

by Bessie Liu /
Finance

Brevan Howard joins institutional effort to tokenize funds

Asset tokenization will be done in collaboration with Libre Capital, a Laser Digital backed company

by Bessie Liu /
Finance

What’s Bad for Crypto May Be Good for Crypto Traders

News analysis: Institutional investors may be pumping the crypto brakes, but that doesn’t equate to running for the digital asset exists

by Michael Bodley /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Former Nike, Apple Marketing Pro Joins Segment

Crypto saw several executive additions across the sector this week, alongside job cuts at Gemini, DCG-owned Luno and Matrixport

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Brevan Howard’s Crypto Unit Is Laying Off Underperformers

Institutional traders have been closely watching how Brevan Howard Digital deals with broad turmoil in cryptocurrency markets

by Michael Bodley /
Markets

Brevan Howard Pours $40 Million Into Blockchain Gaming Startup

Morgan Creek Digital, Take-Two Interactive Software, Polygon, Ubisoft, Xsolla and others also participated in the round

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Funding Wrap: The Web3 Startups Funded This Past Week

Crypto startups notched hundreds of millions in fresh cash from some of the usual venture capital suspects including Jump, a16z and Brevan Howard

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Blockchain Startup Injective Nets $40M Round Featuring Jump Crypto, BH Digital

Blockworks exclusive: Layer-1 blockchain Injective wants to become the future of all things DeFi, but it faces stiff competition

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Funding Wrap: Gaming Startups Still a Hot Item for Venture Capitalists

Outside of gaming, crypto funding was quieter than usual this past week, but investors are still committing to startups building in the space

by Bessie Liu /
Finance

Brevan Howard Scores Largest Crypto Hedge Fund Launch Ever

Blockworks exclusive: The longtime global macro hedge fund firm has raised more than $1 billion for its flagship crypto vehicle, according to four sources with knowledge of the matter

by Michael Bodley /
FinanceMarkets

Hedge Fund Billionaire Alan Howard is Still Backing Crypto Startups

British hedge fund manager Alan Howard has personally invested in about 40 cryptocurrency companies so far, including FTX and Polygon

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

PolySign Nets $53M To Improve Services for Institutions, Asset Managers

Cowen Digital, Brevan Howard and GSR among the firms backing the blockchain-focused fintech company

by Ben Strack /
DeFiMarkets

0x Labs Gets $70M in Series B to Further Web3, DEX Efforts

Notable investors included Greylock, Coinbase, OpenSea, Pantera Capital and Thirty Seconds to Mars’ Jared Leto

by Sebastian Sinclair /
FinanceMarkets

FTX Ventures, Three Arrows Capital Lead $92M Raise for Mina Blockchain

Mina is the creator of a proof-of-stake protocol which bills itself as the “world’s lightest blockchain”

by Morgan Chittum /
Finance

Brevan Howard Launches First Digital Assets Fund in ‘Massive’ Crypto Push

The firm’s inaugural crypto strategy started trading earlier this month with a sizeable amount of internal capital

by Michael Bodley /
Finance

Hedge Fund Manager Brevan Howard Investing in Digital Assets

The firm “has begun trading in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin to complement the dozens of other assets in which they invest,” according to a June 7 SEC disclosure.

by Ben Strack /

