bridges

There are a total of 20 articles associated with bridges.
article-image

DeFi

Socket Tech security breach affects multiple dapps and wallets

The bridging protocol is integrated into other services, but only for users granting unlimited approval

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFi

$80M lost in first hack of 2024

South Korea’s Orbit bridge lost $80 million in a hack involving a recurrent theme: private key compromise

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

Huobi’s ‘Heco’ chain bridge drained of $87M in crypto assets

The HTX exchange has been hit by a security breach, similar to the recent Poloniex hack

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFi

Celestia, the first modular data availability network, launches on mainnet

Celestia is a modular layer that uses data availability sampling to increase throughput and reduce transaction costs

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

Nomic kicks off native Bitcoin bridging to Cosmos with 21 BTC

After months of testing, nBTC brings real bitcoins into Cosmos DeFi, without wrapping

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFi

Most bridges ‘absolutely not secure’: Chainlink co-founder

Bridges need to have multiple decentralized networks while ensuring that risk parameters are appropriately managed, Sergey Nazarov says

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Markets

Multichain’s $130M exploit potentially an inside job: Chainalysis

Multichain’s recent troubles, including the disappearance of its CEO, suggest that the exploit may have been an inside job or a rug pull, according to Chainalysis

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

DeFi

Multichain halts on suspected $130M hack, 1 month after CEO disappeared

Multichain asked users to stop using its bridges after a potential exploit that affected its Fantom, Moonriver and Dogechain services

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

DeFi

Connext is Connecting the Multichain with Chain Abstraction

Connext wants to make using layer-2s and layer-3s a seamless experience

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

Catalyst Wants To Be the Last Bridge Ever Needed

The company has secured $4.2 million in funding and will be looking to hire new talent

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFiWeb3

Solving Web3’s Developer Problem: Web2 Remains Hesitant

A startup building “security-focused developer tools” may sound square, but Cubist aims to take the edge off by taking care of the tricky and risky stuff

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFi

Crypto Bridges Tend To Collapse: How Uniswap Is Optimizing for Safety

The Uniswap Bridge Assessment Committee will look at eight bridges and three bridge-agnostic solutions

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

DeFi

Rethinking Bridges: Orb Labs Imagines World Where Every Transaction is Free

A new cross-chain messaging protocol, comes out of stealth mode with a $4.5 million fundraise

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFi

Native Bitcoin in DeFi — This DEX Wants to Boost Trust

ThorChain teams up with Trust Wallet to capture millions of potential new DeFi users

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFi

How Twitter Helped Avert a Critical Exploit

A Twitter user helped prevent a 200 billion BitBTC exploit

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

After Latest Crypto Bridge Hack, Industry Participants Call for Tighter Security

After the Nomad crypto bridge lost more than $190 million to hackers this week, industry participants say bridges must step up security measures, following an embarrassing rash of exploits this year

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

Nomad Token Bridge Raided for $190M in ‘Frenzied Free-For-All’

‘Security-first’ token bridge Nomad accidentally allowed anyone to submit illicit transactions; ‘hackers’ capitalized

by David Canellis /
article-image

DeFi

Synapse Chain Eyeing Bridgeless Asset Swaps

The cross-chain messaging system announced a low-cost, high-security chain based on optimistic rollups

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFi

Syscoin Takes ‘Zero Knowledge’ Approach To Prevent Bridge Hacks

Blockworks exclusive: The layer-1 blockchain’s announcement comes amid a bevy of recent interest in zero-knowledge rollups

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFi

Bridge Protocols Race To Win Consumer Trust

DeFi platforms are rolling out novel cross-chain solutions following major bridge hacks

by Jack Kubinec /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.