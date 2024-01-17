bridges
The bridging protocol is integrated into other services, but only for users granting unlimited approval
South Korea’s Orbit bridge lost $80 million in a hack involving a recurrent theme: private key compromise
The HTX exchange has been hit by a security breach, similar to the recent Poloniex hack
Celestia is a modular layer that uses data availability sampling to increase throughput and reduce transaction costs
After months of testing, nBTC brings real bitcoins into Cosmos DeFi, without wrapping
Bridges need to have multiple decentralized networks while ensuring that risk parameters are appropriately managed, Sergey Nazarov says
Multichain’s recent troubles, including the disappearance of its CEO, suggest that the exploit may have been an inside job or a rug pull, according to Chainalysis
Multichain asked users to stop using its bridges after a potential exploit that affected its Fantom, Moonriver and Dogechain services
Connext wants to make using layer-2s and layer-3s a seamless experience
The company has secured $4.2 million in funding and will be looking to hire new talent
A startup building “security-focused developer tools” may sound square, but Cubist aims to take the edge off by taking care of the tricky and risky stuff
The Uniswap Bridge Assessment Committee will look at eight bridges and three bridge-agnostic solutions
A new cross-chain messaging protocol, comes out of stealth mode with a $4.5 million fundraise
ThorChain teams up with Trust Wallet to capture millions of potential new DeFi users
A Twitter user helped prevent a 200 billion BitBTC exploit
After the Nomad crypto bridge lost more than $190 million to hackers this week, industry participants say bridges must step up security measures, following an embarrassing rash of exploits this year
‘Security-first’ token bridge Nomad accidentally allowed anyone to submit illicit transactions; ‘hackers’ capitalized
The cross-chain messaging system announced a low-cost, high-security chain based on optimistic rollups
Blockworks exclusive: The layer-1 blockchain’s announcement comes amid a bevy of recent interest in zero-knowledge rollups
DeFi platforms are rolling out novel cross-chain solutions following major bridge hacks