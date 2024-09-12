Castle Island Ventures

Policy

Nigeria is undergoing a ‘real crypto dollarization event’: Nic Carter

A new report on stablecoin activity in emerging markets shows their immense popularity in Nigeria

by Katherine Ross /
Analysis

Tether is ‘unfairly maligned,’ but will eventually fail, says Nic Carter

While the general partner at Castle Island Ventures prefers to use USDC, he understands why people choose Tether

by Darren Kleine /
DeFiFinance

Stablecoins Are Crypto’s Killer App So Far – Just Not Terra

Stablecoins have been responsible for great transactional autonomy, Castle Island Ventures’ Nic Carter told the Permissionless crowd. “No government is going to give that to us.”

by David Canellis /
Markets

Castle Island Ventures Confirms $250M Fund Targeting Web3 Startups

The third fund from Castle Island Ventures is focused on blockchain and cryptocurrency startups

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Castle Island Ventures Raises Hundreds of Millions For New Fund

The fundraising haul reflects continued institutional investor demand for private market blockchain plays

by Michael Bodley /
Finance

Sources: Fidelity Vet Launching Crypto Fund of Funds

The new firm, called Dual Worlds, comes as the number of emerging crypto-focused assets managers has increased exponentially

by Michael Bodley /

