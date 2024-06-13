Cathie Wood

Analysis

On the Margin Newsletter: CPI takeaways and an update from Brian Armstrong

Beneath top level numbers in May’s CPI print lies a treasure trove of insights as to where inflation might be headed

by Felix Jauvin&Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Finance

21Shares president ‘less bearish’ than Cathie Wood on ether ETF approval

SEC has “less to look at” in considering spot ether ETFs given their similarities to the approved BTC funds, according to 21Shares’ Ophelia Snyder

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Spot bitcoin ETF would be ‘final seal of approval’ for institutions: Cathie Wood

The SEC could allow half a dozen or more such funds to launch at once, Ark Invest CEO says

by Ben Strack /
Business

ARK Invest Holds $2.4B Stock With Crypto Exposure

ARK Invest has been busy stacking Coinbase stock, but does it really make up more of its overall portfolio?

by David Canellis /
Markets

Celestia Raises $55 Million for New Modular Blockchain

Modular blockchains, as opposed to monolithic blockchains, are, in theory, highly scalable because of their segmented nature

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Ark Invest Sells Off 1.4 Million Shares of Coinbase During Stock Plunge

Ark Invest, which once labeled Coinbase as an attractive long-term play, sold the exchange’s shares from three of its ETFs

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Crypto Execs at Coinbase, MicroStrategy and Marathon Buy the Dip

Insiders at major companies such as Coinbase and MicroStrategy seem eager to capitalize on a potential crypto rebound

by David Canellis /
FinanceMarkets

Ark Invest Seeks to Launch Venture Fund

Proposed product would invest in the public, privately placed or restricted securities of companies involved in “disruptive innovation,” including blockchain companies and bitcoin

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Ark Invest, 21Shares Team with White-label Alpha Architect to Propose Futures-based Bitcoin ETF

Planned product comes less than a week before SEC set to make rulings on similar planned offerings.

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Ark Invest’s Largest ETF Buys More Coinbase

Fund group’s $21B portfolio allocates 5% of its assets to the crypto exchange.

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Ark Invest Cathie Wood is Bullish on ETH as Proof-of-Stake Transition Nears

Ark Invest is the largest holder of Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust.

by Sam Reynolds /
Finance

As Greenwashing in ESG Runs Rampant, ARK Promises Transparency

There are no guidelines set by the SEC regulating what funds can be labeled ESG, meaning issuers can select any holdings, and investors looking to do good should check under the hood.

by Casey Wagner /

