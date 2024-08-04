cloud

There are a total of 8 articles associated with cloud.
Business

Funding Wrap: Morpho announces $50M raise

A Web3 AI cloud firm also announced a seed raise of $7 million this week

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

Cloud computing is operated by an anti-competitive oligopoly, says Osuri

Akash acts as an open and transparent marketplace for computing power, Osuri says

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

New Chorus One architecture simplifies Urbit use

Red Horizon can run an urbit server for users on its cloud, but it also enables them to download the file and run it themselves

by Bessie Liu /
Opinion

It’s Going To Be Blockchain, Not Crypto

Most people who use crypto in the future to buy something may not even know it

by Nick Ducoff /
Markets

Salesforce Pilots Cloud-based NFT Service

Salesforce employees protested against the company’s plans to enter crypto earlier this year

by Ornella Hernandez /
Markets

Google Cloud Hiring Blockchain Specialists in Bid to ‘Drive Decentralization’ Efforts

Google Cloud’s Digital Assets Team will provide dedicated node hosting for developers and take part in validation, among other services

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFiWeb3

Microsoft’s Rhodes: Crypto, DeFi and NFTs Have Moved Beyond Early Adoption

“We’re watching the market carefully with all of the interest in crypto, DeFi and NFTs and I think that we’ve certainly reached that inflection point in the industry,” Yorke Rhodes, director of digital transformation, blockchain and cloud supply chain at Microsoft said.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Markets

Institutional Investors Building Crypto Derivatives Trading Infrastructure Just Need the Cloud

Institutional investors spent tens of millions building proprietary trading infrastructure at data centers close to the market. In the era of crypto all they need is code on a cloud server.

by Sam Reynolds /

