cloud
A Web3 AI cloud firm also announced a seed raise of $7 million this week
Akash acts as an open and transparent marketplace for computing power, Osuri says
Red Horizon can run an urbit server for users on its cloud, but it also enables them to download the file and run it themselves
Most people who use crypto in the future to buy something may not even know it
Salesforce employees protested against the company’s plans to enter crypto earlier this year
Google Cloud’s Digital Assets Team will provide dedicated node hosting for developers and take part in validation, among other services
“We’re watching the market carefully with all of the interest in crypto, DeFi and NFTs and I think that we’ve certainly reached that inflection point in the industry,” Yorke Rhodes, director of digital transformation, blockchain and cloud supply chain at Microsoft said.
Institutional investors spent tens of millions building proprietary trading infrastructure at data centers close to the market. In the era of crypto all they need is code on a cloud server.