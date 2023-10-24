crypto etf

Finance

BITO volumes soar Tuesday in midst of BTC price rally

Roughly 32.5 million shares of the largest US bitcoin futures ETF had traded as of 2:30 pm ET Tuesday — about four times its daily average

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Crypto ETF skepticism echoes past fears of ETFs themselves: Bitwise CIO

Hougan explains that the establishment deeply feared the new financial mechanism for two reasons

by Darren Kleine /
BusinessFinance

ProShares preps short ether futures ETF for trading

The fund group that launched three ether futures products earlier this month intends to launch another in November that seeks to benefit from ETH price dips

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Valkyrie ETF to ‘unwind’ ETH futures position — at least for now

Bloomberg Intelligence analysts expect ether futures ETFs by VanEck, Bitwise and ProShares to launch as soon as Monday

by Ben Strack /
Analysis

Will investor behavior change once an ETF is approved?

An ETF offers tax advantages and investment opportunities like Roth IRAs, Santos says

by Darren Kleine /
Markets

Monochrome After Spot in Crowded Australian Crypto ETF Market

The Australian securities regulator has paved the way for asset manager Monochrome to list its crypto ETFs, but there’s loads of competition

by Sebastian Sinclair /
FinanceMarkets

Crypto ETPs Saw ‘Abysmal’ Returns in June

Four Europe-domiciled exchange-traded products by 21Shares had a total return below -40%

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Bitwise CIO: Market Volatility Doesn’t Help Spot Bitcoin ETF Applications

Industry execs agree, however, that the launch of a product betting against bitcoin could be a positive signal

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Franklin Templeton Exec: Crypto Asset Class Has ‘Thematic Tailwinds’

Fund group with nearly $1.5 trillion assets waiting for the right time to offer crypto-related ETFs

by Ben Strack /
Finance

BlackRock Looks to Enter Crypto ETF Arena With Blockchain Fund

World’s largest asset manager manages about $2.4 trillion in ETF assets

by Ben Strack /
Finance

More Brazil Crypto ETFs on The Way as US Regulators Wait

Ethereum, green crypto ETFs coming to Brazilian stock exchange

by Ben Strack /

