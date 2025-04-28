crypto lender
Nexo announced it’s moving back to the US, in a move that could be positive for crypto overall
Creditors have until September 22 to vote, according to a press release
Bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi has been allowed to extend the deadline for its Chapter 11 plan to mid-May
Nexo first started its attempt to acquire Vauld back in July
BlockFi hopes bankruptcy court will let users withdraw crypto from Wallet accounts, although yield-seeking creditors might not be so lucky
Amber Group secures funding at an even valuation amid a tough crypto market, which has seen the firm cut staff and cancel expansion plans
The demise of FTX leads BnkToTheFuture to pull out of SALT deal
BlockFi has been swept up in the widespread crypto reckoning, admitting it can’t function properly due to the ongoing FTX crisis
The court should deny Celsius’ stablecoin sale as the lender hasn’t established ownership of the assets, creditors have said
Nexo leaders took to YouTube Tuesday to debunk the myths going around about the lender
Alex Mashinsky reportedly used $8 million from the withdrawn funds to pay his own state and federal taxes
SALT has entered acquisition talks with Bnk to the Future, news of which has sent its native token pumping 100%
Celsius has alleged KeyFI CEO Stone falsely depicted himself as a pioneer and expert in crypto staking and DeFi investments
BlockFi once owned more than 5% of all Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock, but now the cryptocurrency lender doesn’t directly maintain any at all
Cryptocurrency lender Vauld is now exploring restructuring options and applying for a moratorium after laying off 30% of its staff in June.
Reported engagement with the restructuring and merger and acquisition specialist follows liquidity issues at crypto lender Babel Finance
The sale’s timeline was accelerated after competitors mounted rival bids, three sources told Blockworks
Key staff are being axed or voluntarily leaving troubled cryptocurrency lender Babel Finance, a source told Blockworks
The bank was approached by at least one institutional investor asking Goldman to advise and broker a potential deal for Celsius’ assets, according to sources familiar with the matter.