What Nexo’s move back to the US means for crypto lending

Nexo announced it’s moving back to the US, in a move that could be positive for crypto overall

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Court greenlights Celsius creditor vote with approval of disclosure statements

Creditors have until September 22 to vote, according to a press release

by Katherine Ross /
Business

BlockFi Gets Few More Weeks To Find Bankruptcy Exit Plan

Bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi has been allowed to extend the deadline for its Chapter 11 plan to mid-May

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

Nexo Says Acquisition Talks With Rival Vauld Are Falling Apart, but Not Yet Dead

Nexo first started its attempt to acquire Vauld back in July

by Michael Bodley /
Finance

BlockFi Files Motion To Allow Wallet Users To Withdraw Crypto

BlockFi hopes bankruptcy court will let users withdraw crypto from Wallet accounts, although yield-seeking creditors might not be so lucky

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

Crypto Lender Amber Raises $300M To Avoid ‘Significant Drawdowns’

Amber Group secures funding at an even valuation amid a tough crypto market, which has seen the firm cut staff and cancel expansion plans

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

Crypto Lenders Keep Pausing Withdrawals Citing FTX Exposure

The demise of FTX leads BnkToTheFuture to pull out of SALT deal

by Sebastian Sinclair /
FinanceMarkets

BlockFi Stops Withdrawals, Hinting FTX Mess Can Only Get Worse

BlockFi has been swept up in the widespread crypto reckoning, admitting it can’t function properly due to the ongoing FTX crisis

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

Celsius Creditors Fight To Stop $23M Stablecoin Sale

The court should deny Celsius’ stablecoin sale as the lender hasn’t established ownership of the assets, creditors have said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Nexo Co-founder: There Is Such Thing as Too Much Transparency

Nexo leaders took to YouTube Tuesday to debunk the myths going around about the lender

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Celsius Founder Withdrew $10M Before Freeze to Pay Taxes: Report

Alex Mashinsky reportedly used $8 million from the withdrawn funds to pay his own state and federal taxes

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

Crypto Lender SALT in Buyout Talks, 2 Years After SEC Settlement

SALT has entered acquisition talks with Bnk to the Future, news of which has sent its native token pumping 100%

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Celsius Countersues KeyFi, Claims Millions Stolen From Wallets

Celsius has alleged KeyFI CEO Stone falsely depicted himself as a pioneer and expert in crypto staking and DeFi investments

by Shalini Nagarajan /
FinanceMarkets

BlockFi Winds Down Loans Backed by GBTC Stock, CEO Says

BlockFi once owned more than 5% of all Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock, but now the cryptocurrency lender doesn’t directly maintain any at all

by Shalini Nagarajan /
FinanceMarkets

Vauld Stops Withdrawals, Eyes Restructure After Users Pull Nearly $200M

Cryptocurrency lender Vauld is now exploring restructuring options and applying for a moratorium after laying off 30% of its staff in June.

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Troubled Lender Babel Finance Reportedly Hires US Investment Bank Houlihan Lokey

Reported engagement with the restructuring and merger and acquisition specialist follows liquidity issues at crypto lender Babel Finance

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Crypto Exchange FTX To Acquire Beleaguered Lender BlockFi

The sale’s timeline was accelerated after competitors mounted rival bids, three sources told Blockworks

by Michael Bodley /
FinanceMarkets

Babel Finance Suffers Executive Exits Amid Liquidity Crunch

Key staff are being axed or voluntarily leaving troubled cryptocurrency lender Babel Finance, a source told Blockworks

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Goldman Sachs Approached to Broker Deal for Crypto Lender Celsius’ Assets

The bank was approached by at least one institutional investor asking Goldman to advise and broker a potential deal for Celsius’ assets, according to sources familiar with the matter.

by Michael Bodley&Dan Keeler /

