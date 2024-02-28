crypto stocks

Web3

Cheatsheet: Coinbase flips Ford, General Electric as bitcoin pumps

Bitcoin may have sucked air out of the room but there’s still plenty going on across the rest of crypto and web3

by David Canellis /
Markets

Bitcoin loses 2% as investors cash in on Coinbase profits

Investors are waiting to see what central bankers have to say about a remarkable strong labor market and sticky inflation

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Bitcoin rally powers mining stocks higher

Crypto mining stocks are performing well over a five-day period following a rise in digital asset valuations as mixed operational cost outcomes threaten sustainability

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Coinbase stock has now outperformed bitcoin over the past year

Crypto stocks including Coinbase and Riot are posting robust gains, propelled by a strong showing for bitcoin over the year to date

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Analysis

Coinbase CEO nearly done selling 2% stake to fund other startups

Brian Armstrong said he’s diversifying his Coinbase stake to fund other endeavors, like life extension and science crowdfunding

by David Canellis /
Markets

How you should have played crypto investing in 2023’s first half

As bitcoin reached $31,000 on Monday, the asset is up 87% year to date. How does that compare to various crypto stocks and ETFs?

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Coinbase Stock Tanks 16% Following SEC Lawsuit 

A rough start to Tuesday for Coinbase — its stock tanked during premarket hours in response to a sweeping SEC lawsuit

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Royal Bank of Canada Allocators Cut Most Crypto Stocks Last Quarter

Portfolio managers for Royal Bank of Canada funds indeed trade crypto stocks, but they don’t seem bullish on many right now

by David Canellis /
Markets

FTX Contagion Hits Crypto Stocks Following Binance Buyout

Binance offering to buy FTX has sent crypto stocks tumbling, with service providers and bitcoin miners taking the brunt of the selloff

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Short Sellers Are Betting Big Money on Cryptocurrency’s Demise

Collapsing cryptocurrency prices have sent short sellers on a frenzy, and they’re targeting some of digital assets’ biggest companies

by David Canellis /
FinanceMarkets

Crypto Is More Correlated With Tech Stocks Than Ever – How Do We Decouple?

One crypto portfolio manager believes capitulation will inspire innovation

by David Canellis /
Markets

Crypto Declines Outpaced by Plummeting Digital Asset Stocks

Stocks of public crypto companies have fallen to historic lows this year

by Ben Strack /
Finance

BlackRock Looks to Enter Crypto ETF Arena With Blockchain Fund

World’s largest asset manager manages about $2.4 trillion in ETF assets

by Ben Strack /

