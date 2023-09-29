CryptoPunk
Indie filmmaker Sherone Rabinovitz has been gathering film of CryptoPunks’ founders and events for five years, and he just released the film’s trailer
Blockworks Exclusive: The pseudonymous consignor shocked Sotheby’s auction house earlier this year when he withdrew his lot of CryptoPunks minutes before a sale
The novel crowdfunding and airdrop underscore potential for traditional organizations to bootstrap mainstream crypto adoption
Blockchain tech company Consensys seeks to offer collateralization, fractionalization, swapping, borrowing and lending within the segment
“nvm, decided to hodl,” the pseudonymous consignor tweeted Wednesday after the auction was slated to kick off
Punk 6529, as the fund manager goes by online, has developed a reputation as a savvy NFT collector
ETH has outperformed BTC by 20% since the latter half of October, DOT enters price discovery, a CryptoPunk sells for pennies on the dollar.