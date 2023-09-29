CryptoPunk

Web3

Trailer released for CryptoPunks documentary 

Indie filmmaker Sherone Rabinovitz has been gathering film of CryptoPunks’ founders and events for five years, and he just released the film’s trailer

by Jack Kubinec /
MarketsWeb3

NFT Whale Who Ditched Auction of 104 CryptoPunks Lands $8M Loan

Blockworks Exclusive: The pseudonymous consignor shocked Sotheby’s auction house earlier this year when he withdrew his lot of CryptoPunks minutes before a sale

by Morgan Chittum /
DeFiFinance

Ukraine Government Prepares First-of-its-kind Airdrop to Crypto Donors

The novel crowdfunding and airdrop underscore potential for traditional organizations to bootstrap mainstream crypto adoption

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
FinanceWeb3

Onboarding the Next Wave of Metamask Users Through NFTs

Blockchain tech company Consensys seeks to offer collateralization, fractionalization, swapping, borrowing and lending within the segment

by Ben Strack /
FinanceWeb3

Sotheby’s CryptoPunk Auction Canceled After Seller Withdraws

“nvm, decided to hodl,” the pseudonymous consignor tweeted Wednesday after the auction was slated to kick off

by Morgan Chittum /
DeFiWeb3

Anon CryptoPunk Owner Launches NFT Fund, Betting on Ability Over Identity

Punk 6529, as the fund manager goes by online, has developed a reputation as a savvy NFT collector

by Michael Bodley /
Markets

ETH outperforms BTC; DOT Hits All-Time High: Markets Wrap

ETH has outperformed BTC by 20% since the latter half of October, DOT enters price discovery, a CryptoPunk sells for pennies on the dollar.

by Sam Martin /

