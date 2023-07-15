Dapper Labs
NFTs haven’t recovered from last year, and Dapper Labs’ latest layoffs reflect the market
NFT startup Dapper Labs is looking for a new partner for certain customer payments, after Circle suddenly dropped the Automated Clearing House
Dapper Labs, the issuer behind the popular NFT collection announced in 2019, will have to continue with a class action suit filed in 2021 claiming it offered an unregistered security
BitMEX reduces headcount amid refocus on crypto derivatives while Dapper Labs cuts staff by 22%
Russian users will no longer be able to buy, sell or gift NFTs via Dapper Labs’ custodial wallet, but the startup says they still own them
Hong Kong-based Animoca Brands, was an early investor in blue chip NFT projects such as Dapper Labs, OpenSea and Axie Infinity developer Sky Mavis.
“The macro spillover came early with crypto markets tumbling this week along with global risk assets in response to the Evergrande headlines,” QCP Capital Broadcast said. “For a market that was starving for directional catalysts and [was] extra edgy from FOMC uncertainty, this ‘risk-off’ was the perfect excuse for a hard dip.”
Dapper Labs’ funding received investment from Coatue, Andreessen Horowitz, GV (formerly Google Ventures) and Version One Ventures along with new investors including BOND and GIC.