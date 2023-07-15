Dapper Labs

Business

Crypto hiring: NFT woes spell trouble for Dapper Labs, CFTC makes major hire

NFTs haven’t recovered from last year, and Dapper Labs’ latest layoffs reflect the market

Business

Circle Dropped Automated Clearing House Payments: Dapper Labs

NFT startup Dapper Labs is looking for a new partner for certain customer payments, after Circle suddenly dropped the Automated Clearing House

Policy

Federal Judge Denies Dapper Labs’ Plea To Dismiss Top Shot Class Action

Dapper Labs, the issuer behind the popular NFT collection announced in 2019, will have to continue with a class action suit filed in 2021 claiming it offered an unregistered security

Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Layoffs Pile Up as Bear Market Crawls On

BitMEX reduces headcount amid refocus on crypto derivatives while Dapper Labs cuts staff by 22%

MarketsPolicy

Dapper Labs NFT Wallet Restricts Russian Users After EU Sanctions

Russian users will no longer be able to buy, sell or gift NFTs via Dapper Labs’ custodial wallet, but the startup says they still own them

Web3

Dapper Labs Backer Animoca Scores $65M to Further Invest in the Metaverse

Hong Kong-based Animoca Brands, was an early investor in blue chip NFT projects such as Dapper Labs, OpenSea and Axie Infinity developer Sky Mavis.

Markets

Crypto Markets Rally; US Stocks Hold Gains: Markets Wrap

“The macro spillover came early with crypto markets tumbling this week along with global risk assets in response to the Evergrande headlines,” QCP Capital Broadcast said. “For a market that was starving for directional catalysts and [was] extra edgy from FOMC uncertainty, this ‘risk-off’ was the perfect excuse for a hard dip.”

Markets

Dapper Labs Closes $250M Round, Bit2Me ICO Raises $23.4M

Dapper Labs’ funding received investment from Coatue, Andreessen Horowitz, GV (formerly Google Ventures) and Version One Ventures along with new investors including BOND and GIC.

