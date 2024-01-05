Decentralized Finance
Budding DeFi protocols have already struggled to keep hackers at bay in 2024, with almost $100 million lost in less than a week
Blockworks exclusive: Three of the four Porter Finance team members are re-launching the DeFi protocol as Arbor Finance
DeFi platform KyberSwap suffered a frontend security breach last week that allowed hackers to steal crypto from two whale wallets
A new proposal from Maker co-founder Rune maps plans for a free floating DAI, growing a schism between ‘futurists’ and ‘decentralists’
The agency has warned investors to tread carefully around DeFi protocols, which have fallen victim to billions of dollars in theft this year.
The world of DeFi is complex, but some users have learned tactics to make their cryptocurrency generate as much income as possible
Yearn Finance’s goal is to maximize returns on your cryptocurrency by arbitraging different lending platforms in search of the best available yield
Compass Financial Technologies’ index will offer exposure to 10 DeFi tokens