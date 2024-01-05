Decentralized Finance

There are a total of 8 articles associated with Decentralized Finance.
article-image

DeFi

DeFi hackers ring in New Year with 3 attacks in 5 days

Budding DeFi protocols have already struggled to keep hackers at bay in 2024, with almost $100 million lost in less than a week

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

DeFi Bond Issuer Porter Attempts Rebrand — Without its Founder

Blockworks exclusive: Three of the four Porter Finance team members are re-launching the DeFi protocol as Arbor Finance

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFi

Binance Identifies Suspects Who Stole From KyberSwap Whales

DeFi platform KyberSwap suffered a frontend security breach last week that allowed hackers to steal crypto from two whale wallets

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

DeFiMarkets

MakerDAO Co-Founder Lays Timeline for Free Floating DAI

A new proposal from Maker co-founder Rune maps plans for a free floating DAI, growing a schism between ‘futurists’ and ‘decentralists’

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFi

FBI Issues Warning Over DeFi Exploits, Open Source Development

The agency has warned investors to tread carefully around DeFi protocols, which have fallen victim to billions of dollars in theft this year.

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Education

What Is Yield Farming? What You Need To Know

The world of DeFi is complex, but some users have learned tactics to make their cryptocurrency generate as much income as possible

by Luke Conway /
article-image

DeFiEducation

The Investor’s Guide to Yearn Finance

Yearn Finance’s goal is to maximize returns on your cryptocurrency by arbitraging different lending platforms in search of the best available yield

by Aaron Ahmadi /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Switzerland-based Index Provider Offers DeFi Exposure

Compass Financial Technologies’ index will offer exposure to 10 DeFi tokens

by Ben Strack /

