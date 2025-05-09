Deribit

There are a total of 8 articles associated with Deribit.
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Analysts update COIN outlooks after Q1 results, Deribit deal

Stablecoin revenue a bright spot for the crypto exchange in Q1, as trading revenue dropped 19% quarter over quarter

by Ben Strack /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Coinbase-Deribit deal affirms industry’s growing focus on derivatives

The deal is likely to fuel further M&A around derivatives trading and infrastructure, Architect Partners’ Michael Klena says

by Ben Strack /
BusinessFinance

Coinbase to acquire Deribit in $2.9B deal

The deal is made up of $700 million in cash and 11 million shares of Coinbase’s Class A common stock

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

Fireblocks debuts latest tool to combat crypto counterparty risk

Crypto derivatives exchange Deribit is the first to integrate with the new offering, which uses multiparty computation wallets

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Deribit quarterly bitcoin options to expire, but volatility impact should be minor

Deribit’s bitcoin and ether options are set to expire Sept. 29, analysts forecast minimal impact, despite typically a volatile period

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Crypto volatility, options expirations create perfect storm

Billions of dollars in options contracts are going to expire this week, and the recent rally has caught short sellers off guard

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Deribit Bitcoin Options Open Interest Hits All-time High

Notional open interest on the largest centralized crypto derivatives exchange’s platform exceeded $20 billion Wednesday

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Exclusive: Crypto Derivatives Exchange Deribit Planning Solana Futures

The rollout could come as soon as this quarter

by Michael Bodley /

