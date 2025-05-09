Deribit
Stablecoin revenue a bright spot for the crypto exchange in Q1, as trading revenue dropped 19% quarter over quarter
The deal is likely to fuel further M&A around derivatives trading and infrastructure, Architect Partners’ Michael Klena says
The deal is made up of $700 million in cash and 11 million shares of Coinbase’s Class A common stock
Crypto derivatives exchange Deribit is the first to integrate with the new offering, which uses multiparty computation wallets
Deribit’s bitcoin and ether options are set to expire Sept. 29, analysts forecast minimal impact, despite typically a volatile period
Billions of dollars in options contracts are going to expire this week, and the recent rally has caught short sellers off guard
Notional open interest on the largest centralized crypto derivatives exchange’s platform exceeded $20 billion Wednesday
The rollout could come as soon as this quarter