“High value accounts” need purpose-built wallet solutions because sophisticated hackers can “potentially compromise any frontend,” Squads CEO told Blockworks
After the Kraken-CertiK incident earlier this week, Ledger’s Charles Guillemet weighed in on white hat hackers
Kraken and CertiK brought their beef to social media after Kraken said researchers exploited $3 million through a bug
A private security firm tracked down @STACCoverflow, who was taken into custody early Saturday
Plus, Pump.fun suffers an exploit and Bitcoin Runes creation slows down
The memecoin platform is already back online, and Solana hit a monthly high following the exploit
Pump.fun is “aware” that bonding curve contracts on Pump.fun were exploited, and has since paused trading
Google says that the scheme has 87 apps and impacted 100,000 users
Exploit shows centralization can sometimes be an asset
Euler will be introducing modular design with a relaunch that is expected to occur in Q2 of 2024
More than 1 billion messages have been sent on Wormhole, and Axelar has seen interchain transactions increase by 478%
Web3 companies are decentralizing the software audit process with bug bounties and cold hard cash
Add one more hack to Immunefi’s January report tally and you have over $130 million lost in January alone
The Socket Tech team negotiated the return of stolen ETH from hacker
The bridging protocol is integrated into other services, but only for users granting unlimited approval
Promise of a token airdrop to reward heavy users of Ethereum if they try Solana, becomes fertile ground for fraud
South Korea’s Orbit bridge lost $80 million in a hack involving a recurrent theme: private key compromise
More than $1.3 billion has been lost to crypto hacks this year
Ledger will remove the ability to Blind Sign by June 2024
A suspected “supply chain attack” on Ledger ConnectKit may leave dapp users open to loss of funds
Raft Finance and Kyberswap both underwent multiple audits before being drained
Ethereum users have left the KyberSwap hacker a ton of on-chain messages
User funds are not affected by the attack, but the DEX’s insurance fund lost around $9 million, dYdX founder Antonio Juliano says
An attacker stole 1,575 ETH from Raft, then burned 1,570 of it