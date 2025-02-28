exploit

DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Solana multisig provider conducting ‘comprehensive review’ after Safe exploit

“High value accounts” need purpose-built wallet solutions because sophisticated hackers can “potentially compromise any frontend,” Squads CEO told Blockworks

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Some white hat hacker behavior is ‘weird,’ Ledger CTO says

After the Kraken-CertiK incident earlier this week, Ledger’s Charles Guillemet weighed in on white hat hackers

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessWeb3

Kraken’s CSO confirms CertiK returned funds with a ‘small amount’ lost to fees

Kraken and CertiK brought their beef to social media after Kraken said researchers exploited $3 million through a bug

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

Pump dot Fun exploiter identified and arrested in London

A private security firm tracked down @STACCoverflow, who was taken into custody early Saturday

by Macauley Peterson /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Naked in the metaverse

Plus, Pump.fun suffers an exploit and Bitcoin Runes creation slows down

by Jack Kubinec /
Web3

Lightspeed Newsletter: The Pump.fun exploit draws yawns and jeers

The memecoin platform is already back online, and Solana hit a monthly high following the exploit

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
DeFi

Pump.fun pauses trading after apparent flash loan attack

Pump.fun is “aware” that bonding curve contracts on Pump.fun were exploited, and has since paused trading

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Google files lawsuit against alleged crypto scammers 

Google says that the scheme has 87 apps and impacted 100,000 users

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

Blast dapp hack was an inside job, and it could have been worse

Exploit shows centralization can sometimes be an asset

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

How Euler Finance made its comeback after $200M exploit

Euler will be introducing modular design with a relaunch that is expected to occur in Q2 of 2024

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Why cross-chain messaging is becoming more popular

More than 1 billion messages have been sent on Wormhole, and Axelar has seen interchain transactions increase by 478%

by Bessie Liu /
Analysis

Helpful hackers net more than $640k in 1 year with crypto bug bounties

Web3 companies are decentralizing the software audit process with bug bounties and cold hard cash

by David Canellis /
DeFi

Rounding exploit spells trouble for Magic Internet Money

Add one more hack to Immunefi’s January report tally and you have over $130 million lost in January alone

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Socket bridge victims will be made whole

The Socket Tech team negotiated the return of stolen ETH from hacker

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Socket Tech security breach affects multiple dapps and wallets

The bridging protocol is integrated into other services, but only for users granting unlimited approval

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Solana marketing ploy leads to proliferation of scams

Promise of a token airdrop to reward heavy users of Ethereum if they try Solana, becomes fertile ground for fraud

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

$80M lost in first hack of 2024

South Korea’s Orbit bridge lost $80 million in a hack involving a recurrent theme: private key compromise

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

The 5 biggest DeFi hacks of 2023

More than $1.3 billion has been lost to crypto hacks this year

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Ledger promises to make victims whole after attack

Ledger will remove the ability to Blind Sign by June 2024

by Katherine Ross /
DeFiWeb3

‘Wallet drainer’ code added to Ledger library has crypto on edge

A suspected “supply chain attack” on Ledger ConnectKit may leave dapp users open to loss of funds

by David Canellis&Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Latest DeFi exploits show audits are no guarantee

Raft Finance and Kyberswap both underwent multiple audits before being drained

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Fan mail and ETH tips sent to KyberSwap hacker who stole $48M

Ethereum users have left the KyberSwap hacker a ton of on-chain messages

by David Canellis /
DeFi

Dydx V3 hit by ‘targeted attack,’ linked to YFI price manipulation

User funds are not affected by the attack, but the DEX’s insurance fund lost around $9 million, dYdX founder Antonio Juliano says

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Raft Finance floats user bailout plan after odd exploit

An attacker stole 1,575 ETH from Raft, then burned 1,570 of it

by Macauley Peterson /

