Esther Crawford indicated that her optimism or hard work for Twitter was not a mistake, saying she was deeply proud of her team for building through “so much noise & chaos.”
About 4,700 people in the crypto industry were laid off between Jan. 1 and Nov. 13, a new report shows
The 30% layoffs and closure of one of the firm’s ETFs came befor FTX’s collapse, which has not directly affected Valkyrie
Galaxy is seeking to withdraw $47.5 million from FTX after Binance’s intended takeover of the exchange
The trading firm is looking to cut costs as the markets continue its downward trajectory following this year’s poor performance
Genesis is slashing 20% of its 260-person workforce, with chief executive Michael Moro among those on the way out
The company will drop plans to expand in multiple countries
The cryptocurrency lender is encouraging staff to take 10 weeks of pay and leave the company
The New York-based exchange is reportedly laying off 68 employees under further cost-cutting measures
NFT marketplace OpenSea joins prominent crypto companies in cutting staff
Staff has been slashed by 15%, while senior employees and execs have taken a 50% paycheck cut, the miner said
Some employees have been laid off, but the exchange is still hiring for product, engineering and other strategic roles
Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Vauld is the next firm to downsize, despite raising $25 million one year ago
Starting this week, the Dubai-based cryptoasset exchange will review some of its roles and functions, a spokesperson said
Uniswap brings in former NYSE president, BitPay adds an attorney
Swaths of employees in the crypto space have been let go from their jobs this month
Coinbase’s decision to cut jobs comes less than two weeks after the firm said it would pause hiring and rescind job offers
BlockFi is the latest crypto firm to plan a mass layoff, preparing for a crypto winter
Blockworks exclusive: Cryptocurrency exchange has been buffeted by underwater crypto markets that have eaten deeply into once-lucrative trading fees, sources said