Business

Twitter’s Crypto Ambitions Up in The Air After Senior Exec Exits

Esther Crawford indicated that her optimism or hard work for Twitter was not a mistake, saying she was deeply proud of her team for building through “so much noise & chaos.”

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Tech Layoffs Outnumber Crypto Cuts, but Not for Long

About 4,700 people in the crypto industry were laid off between Jan. 1 and Nov. 13, a new report shows

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Valkyrie Shrinks Staff to 16 People After Latest Cuts

The 30% layoffs and closure of one of the firm’s ETFs came befor FTX’s collapse, which has not directly affected Valkyrie

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Galaxy Digital CEO Michael Novogratz ‘Angry’ About FTX

Galaxy is seeking to withdraw $47.5 million from FTX after Binance’s intended takeover of the exchange

by Ben Strack /
Markets

NYDIG Lays Off a Third of Its Staff: Report

The trading firm is looking to cut costs as the markets continue its downward trajectory following this year’s poor performance

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Leadership Reshuffle at Genesis Includes CEO Michael Moro

Genesis is slashing 20% of its 260-person workforce, with chief executive Michael Moro among those on the way out

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Blockchain.com Slashes 25% of Workforce, Cuts Exec Compensation

The company will drop plans to expand in multiple countries

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

BlockFi Initiates ‘Voluntary Separation Program’ To Further Trim Headcount

The cryptocurrency lender is encouraging staff to take 10 weeks of pay and leave the company

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Gemini Exchange Cuts Workforce for Second Time in 2 Months: Report

The New York-based exchange is reportedly laying off 68 employees under further cost-cutting measures

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

OpenSea Lays Off 20% of Staff

NFT marketplace OpenSea joins prominent crypto companies in cutting staff

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Compass Mining Searches for Direction After Top Execs Resign

Staff has been slashed by 15%, while senior employees and execs have taken a 50% paycheck cut, the miner said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Bullish Joins Rival Crypto Exchanges in Cutting Workforce: Report

Some employees have been laid off, but the exchange is still hiring for product, engineering and other strategic roles

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Coinbase-backed Vauld Cuts Workforce by 30%, Seeks To Halve Exec Pay

Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Vauld is the next firm to downsize, despite raising $25 million one year ago

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Bybit Takes ‘Extreme Steps,’ Slashing Staff Amid Turbulent Markets

Starting this week, the Dubai-based cryptoasset exchange will review some of its roles and functions, a spokesperson said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Firms Fill High-profile Roles as Layoffs Continue

Uniswap brings in former NYSE president, BitPay adds an attorney

by Jack Kubinec /
Markets

Job Security a Growing Concern as Crypto Layoffs Continue

Swaths of employees in the crypto space have been let go from their jobs this month

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Coinbase To Cut 18% of Workforce, CEO Wary of Potential Recession

Coinbase’s decision to cut jobs comes less than two weeks after the firm said it would pause hiring and rescind job offers

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Cryptocurrency Lender BlockFi Set To Cut Staff by a Fifth

BlockFi is the latest crypto firm to plan a mass layoff, preparing for a crypto winter

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Crypto.com Cutting 5% of Workforce Amid Digital Asset Downturn

Blockworks exclusive: Cryptocurrency exchange has been buffeted by underwater crypto markets that have eaten deeply into once-lucrative trading fees, sources said

by Michael Bodley /

