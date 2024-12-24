FTC

AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

5 crypto predictions for 2025

These 5 crypto prophecies put Nostradamus to shame

by David Canellis /
Policy

FDIC lacks ‘clear procedures’ for crypto-related risks, report says

The Office of the Inspector General made some recommendations to update the FDIC’s approach to crypto activities by supervised institutions

by Katherine Ross /
Business

CFTC and FTC sue former CEO of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager

As part of an FTC motion for settlement, Voyager faces a penalty of $1.65 billion

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Ex-Celsius executive pleads guilty to four charges

Cohen-Pavon has a chance of leniency in sentencing depending on cooperation against Mashinsky

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Ex-Celsius CEO files motion to dismiss in FTC suit 

Mashinsky’s motion to dismiss follows a similar one from co-defendant Hanoch Goldstein

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Celsius CEO absent from $4.7B FTC settlement

The Federal Trade Commission announced the settlement after the FTC, CFTC and SEC filed lawsuits against Celsius

by Katherine Ross /
Business

CFTC, FTC sue Celsius as DOJ charges CEO Mashinsky, exec

The DOJ claimed Mashinsky “orchestrated a scheme to defraud customers of Celsius Network” together with a former chief revenue officer

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

The FTC Came Gunning for Fortnite. Is the Metaverse Next?

FTC’s Fortnite fine may set a precedent for crypto gaming universes, experts say

by Ornella Hernandez&Michael Bodley /
Markets

Celsius Banks on Future With New Plan Named ‘Kelvin’

The bankrupt crypto lender is weighing a new business model which executives say requires “absolute zero trust”

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Frauds and Scams Top $1B Since 2021, FTC Says

More than 46,000 people were affected, the FTC found, though the total is just 3.3% of the losses reported for phone scams last year

by Shalini Nagarajan /

