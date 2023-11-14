FTT
A new theory goes that the bull market can start once crypto’s most hated projects rally hard
Crypto prices may have dipped, but analysts maintain this rally is one to watch
FTX can start selling digital assets after filing to hire Galaxy to manage its crypto last month
FTX’s plan is open to changes based on feedback, and a revised version is expected to be filed in the fourth quarter this year
Bankrupt and beaten-up issuers haven’t stopped the rise of their “zombie tokens”
Based on prior complaints, regulation by enforcement seems to be the SEC’s preferred method of keeping an eye on the crypto industry
FTT has tanked around 19% in the past 24 hours, putting its seven-day decline at roughly 90%, while bitcoin and ether erase Thursday’s gains
Traders question what the utility of the FTT token will be with Binance in charge
Cryptocurrencies in Bankman-Fried’s orbit were dumping hard until the Binance buyout was announced
What happens when two of crypto’s wealthiest billionaires have a public spat? FUD flies and markets spasm