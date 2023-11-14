FTT

Opinion

Crypto’s most hated rallies may have confirmed the bull market 

A new theory goes that the bull market can start once crypto’s most hated projects rally hard

by David Canellis /
Markets

Traders cool their jets as crypto ETF, FTX reboot optimism fades

Crypto prices may have dipped, but analysts maintain this rally is one to watch

by Casey Wagner /
Business

FTX can begin selling its digital assets, bankruptcy court rules

FTX can start selling digital assets after filing to hire Galaxy to manage its crypto last month

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

FTX bankruptcy draft plan hints at offshore exchange reboot, without FTT

FTX’s plan is open to changes based on feedback, and a revised version is expected to be filed in the fourth quarter this year

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Their Issuers Went Bankrupt, but These Tokens Have Survived

Bankrupt and beaten-up issuers haven’t stopped the rise of their “zombie tokens”

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

SEC FTT Complaint Is Yet Another Case of Regulation by Enforcement

Based on prior complaints, regulation by enforcement seems to be the SEC’s preferred method of keeping an eye on the crypto industry

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Crypto Erases Gains, FTX Token Slips Further on Bankruptcy News

FTT has tanked around 19% in the past 24 hours, putting its seven-day decline at roughly 90%, while bitcoin and ether erase Thursday’s gains

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

FTX Native Token FTT Plunges Following Takeover News

Traders question what the utility of the FTT token will be with Binance in charge

by Macauley Peterson /
Markets

Solana, FTT Bounce Hard on Binance Buyout — Then Crash Harder

Cryptocurrencies in Bankman-Fried’s orbit were dumping hard until the Binance buyout was announced

by David Canellis /
Markets

Binance CEO Goes Full FUD in Attempt to Bury FTX

What happens when two of crypto’s wealthiest billionaires have a public spat? FUD flies and markets spasm

by David Canellis&Sebastian Sinclair /

