People

Former FTX execs, government witnesses to be sentenced this fall

Nishad Singh and Gary Wang will be sentenced almost a year after Bankman-Fried’s criminal trial

by Casey Wagner /
Business

New report shows ‘chaos’ during FTX hack last November: Wired

Wired reported on the night of Nov. 11, 2022, when FTX was hacked for over $400 million

by Katherine Ross /
People

FTX co-founder: ‘FTX was not fine. Assets were not fine.’

Former FTX CTO Gary Wang alleged that on days when a loss for FTX might have occurred, that loss was shifted over to Alameda

by James Cirrone&Molly Jane Zuckerman /
People

Alameda was spending more trading than FTX was making in revenue: Co-founder

Government witness Gary Wang finished answering prosecution’s questions Friday, testifying that Alameda enjoyed a $65 billion line of credit

by Casey Wagner&James Cirrone /
People

Sam Bankman-Fried trial live updates: Caroline Ellison to testify next week

On Thursday, Wang confessed to committing a litany of crimes alongside Sam Bankman-Fried

by Katherine Ross&James Cirrone&Casey Wagner /
Policy

SBF’s New Judge Already Sent One Crypto Fraudster to Prison

Disgraced crypto entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried’s previous judge recused herself over potential conflicts of interest

by Bessie Liu /
Policy

FTX, Alameda Execs Plead Guilty to Fraud, Released On Bail

FTX co-founder Gary Wang and Alameda Research ex-CEO Caroline Ellison are now cooperating with authorities after pleading guilty to fraud

by Shalini Nagarajan /
FinanceMarkets

FTX Launches Philanthropic Fund With Plans To Deploy at Least $100M

The cryptocurrency exchange plans to invest up to $1 billion this year

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

