Genesis

There are a total of 68 articles associated with Genesis.
Business

Gemini to distribute $2.18B in crypto back to Earn users

The distributions mark a 232% recovery from when withdrawals were halted in November 2022

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

NYAG says Genesis settlement to pay back creditors up to $2B

NYAG announced details about its settlement with bankrupt lender Genesis on Monday

by Katherine Ross /
Analysis

Empire Newsletter: Bankruptcy court says DCG is ‘out of the money’

And, the US Congress drew headlines last week as it moved crypto-friendly regulation to completion

by Katherine Ross&Michael McSweeney /
Finance

Bitcoin ETF snapshot: Net inflows slow, but continue prior to BTC price rise

Bankrupt lender Genesis has “fully monetized” its nearly 36 million GBTC shares, court documents show

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Gemini settles with NY regulators, will return $1B to Earn customers via Genesis bankruptcy

Gemini “failed to prevent harm suffered by Earn program customers,” according to a NYDFS statement

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Genesis lawyer pushes back against DCG getting ‘a cut’ of customer recoveries

The hearings are expected to last for a couple of days as the court hears arguments for and against the bankruptcy plan proposed by Genesis

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

DCG calls NYAG, Genesis settlement agreement ‘subversive’

The parent company of bankrupt lender Genesis filed an objection to its settlement agreement with the NYAG on Wednesday

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Genesis gets court approval to offload $1.6B Grayscale shares

A lawyer for Genesis put the value of the Grayscale shares around $1.6 billion

by Katherine Ross /
Business

DCG valuation tops $4.4B in 2023

The company repaid over $1 billion in debt, according to the letter

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Genesis agrees to settle case brought by New York attorney general

The bankrupt crypto lender’s settlement proposal comes after it agreed to pay a possible $21 million as part of an agreement with the SEC last week

by Ben Strack /
Policy

DCG objects to Genesis bankruptcy plan, claims it ‘favors’ some creditors

DCG says the plan “strips” the company of “other valuable economic and corporate governance rights”

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Genesis wants to sell $1.3B GBTC

A hearing on the motion will take place on Thursday, Feb. 8

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Bankrupt lender Genesis settles with SEC

The SEC first filed the suit in January of last year

by Katherine Ross /
Business

DCG repays all short-term loans to Genesis

DCG has now repaid a total of more than $1 billion in debts to creditors

by Casey Wagner /
Business

Where crypto’s major bankruptcies stand right now

FTX, Genesis, Core Scientific and Voyager continue to move forward with bankruptcy proceedings

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

DCG can’t change Genesis ownership during bankruptcy, orders judge

Genesis said that the carryforwards could “translate into future tax savings”

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Crypto hiring: Blockchain.com to expand workforce by 25%, hires new SVP

Plus, former Genesis CEO departs new exchange, and a crypto research firm teases expansion

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

Crypto hiring: TradFi hires join former Genesis exec at VersiFi

Plus, crypto job postings decline, and the Boston Fed looks to hire a CBDC researcher

by Jack Kubinec /
Policy

Genesis attempts to recover $689M from Gemini in new lawsuit 

There is yet another legal battle unfolding in the Gemini and Genesis saga

by Casey Wagner /
Business

DCG will become ‘an insolvent zombie company,’ Ahluwalia says 

The “root lesson to be learned,” Ahluwalia says, is “not to borrow from Genesis to go levered long on your own product”

by Darren Kleine /
Policy

US trustee objects to amended disclosure statement in Genesis bankruptcy

A US trustee says the disclosure fails to include information about creditor distributions

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Bankrupt Genesis sued by Gemini over $1.6B worth of GBTC shares

Gemini is now targeting Genesis in an attempt to recover roughly 62 million shares GBTC shares

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

DCG says it ‘cooperated for months’ with NYAG prior to lawsuit

In its third quarter shareholder letter, DCG gave updates on Grayscale, the NYAG suit and the Genesis creditor plan

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

New York AG sues DCG, Gemini and Genesis in ‘sweeping lawsuit’

Genesis and Gemini’s Earn program operated as an investment contract, New York Attorney General Letitia James alleges

by Casey Wagner&Katherine Ross /

