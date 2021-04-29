headline
New York-based Paxos plans to use the funds to continue investing in its infrastructure, hire more people and add liquidity across the platform to “enhance the customer experience and increase utilization of its tokens.
“The economy is a long way from our goals and is likely to take some time for substantial further progress to be achieved,” Chairman Jerome Powell said in Wednesday’s remarks.
Mastercard plans to allow its merchants to receive and settle transactions with digital assets this year, it said in a blog post late Wednesday. Mastercard currently issues cards to digital asset companies that allow their customers to spend crypto, but the […]
The way Americans make money is changing, and it starts with blockchain, billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban said in a recent interview with RealVision founder and CEO Raoul Pal. “This is America 2.0, this is money 2.0,” said Cuban. “I don’t mean […]
The last time Michael Novogratz, the founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital, worked this hard was in 1997 during the Asian financial crisis. But Novogratz isn’t in the midst of a cascading currency crisis tearing apart emerging markets in the East. […]
Digital assets markets hit another milestone on the back of the Tesla-inspired rally this week, becoming more valuable than the market cap of Alphabet — the world’s fifth most valuable company by market capitalization. As an asset class, digital assets are […]
Boston-based Castle Island Ventures announced a $50 million close of its second fund, according to a blog post from partner Matt Walsh. The venture fund, managed by founding partners Matt Walsh and Nic Carter, is focused exclusively on public blockchains. Castle […]
Tesla bought $1.5 billion in bitcoin in January, according to an SEC filing submitted Monday. The filing also said the company “expects to begin accepting bitcoin as a form of payment for our products in the near future” which it “may […]
The Miller Opportunity Trust could begin investing in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), according to a regulatory filing submitted late Friday. The fund, which is overseen by Bill Miller and his daughter Samantha McLemore and part of the $2.25 billion-asset Miller […]
As a hedge fund veteran – both as an allocator and a founder – I feel compelled to address what I believe was a misinterpretation of the hedge fund value proposition. Time frames are important to consider when it comes to […]
Genesis, a subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, launched the Genesis Treasury service to help corporations navigate digital assets Thursday. As bitcoin price sentiment remains bullish and institutional interest picks up, corporations are beginning to understand that they need digital assets on […]
As bitcoin extends its historic rally and tops $38,000 for the third time this week, investors looking to gain cryptocurrency exposure are turning to decentralized finance solutions. Decentralized exchange trading volumes reached a record high of $55 billion last month. Uniswap, […]
Decentralized exchange protocol 0x has raised $15 million in funding led by Pantera Capital. Coinbase Ventures and Blockchain.com Ventures also participated in the Series A round. Clay Robbins, head of growth at 0x, told Blockworks the funding would enable the company […]
Technology investor Glenn Hutchins has launched a digital asset-focused venture capital fund with his partners James Hutchins (who is also his son) and Travis Scher, called North Island Ventures. The fund, which has raised $72 million to date, seeks opportunities to […]
Russell Napier, founder of research portal ERIC, has spent the past two decades anticipating deflation. Now, he is predicting inflation will top four percent this year. What changed? The government has figured out how to create money without utilizing central banks. […]
With a new President in the White House, the digital assets industry will have another chance to re-engage with regulators and lawmakers according to panelists on a recent Blockworks seminar. Highlighting incoming SEC chair Gary Gensler’s experience in industry and academia, […]
Ethereum extended its rally and rose 12 percent Tuesday, setting a new price record of $1,500.63. The second-largest digital asset is up more than 90 percent year-to-date. The previous price record of $1,473 was set last week. Ethereum, which has tended to […]
Getting exposure to bitcoin via the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) once cost you a 40% premium. Today, that figure dipped to negative 1.5% at one point, before rebounding. A higher premium is indicative of the interest in the market in betting […]
Amid last week’s Reddit-induced market volatility, digital asset funds extended gains with $354 million inflow, according to data compiled by asset manager CoinShares. Although bitcoin remained relatively flat in price last week, it was the leading asset, representing 92% of inflows. […]
When the Ethereum Foundation launched its staking campaign for Ethereum 2 (ETH 2) last fall, there were some serious questions about whether it would meet its goals to kick the project off and activate the first phase, or need to delay […]
BlockFi is the latest company to signal its intent to offer a Bitcoin trust investment vehicle, filing the initial documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission Friday morning. BlockFi did not disclose the range of the asset values that will be […]
The United States dollar index dipped slightly Friday as the market remained volatile in the wake of this week’s Reddit-driven frenzy. As the fate of a stimulus package remains up in the air and the Federal Reserve continues to historically pump […]
As bitcoin extends its historic rally that saw the largest digital currency gain more than 300% in 2020, social media metrics suggest that retail investor interest may be at an all-time high. Google searches for “bitcoin,” once a common indicator of […]
Digital asset manager Grayscale Investments has temporarily closed its Ethereum Trust, according to a notice on its website. All of Grayscale’s funds periodically and temporarily close for administrative purposes but these closures don’t affect trading in the OTC markets. The Ethereum […]