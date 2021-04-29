headline

There are a total of 37 articles associated with headline.
article-image

Finance

Paxos Raises $300M to Expand Digital Finance Infrastructure

New York-based Paxos plans to use the funds to continue investing in its infrastructure, hire more people and add liquidity across the platform to “enhance the customer experience and increase utilization of its tokens.

by Tanaya Macheel /
article-image

Markets

Powell: Recovery is Far From Complete

“The economy is a long way from our goals and is likely to take some time for substantial further progress to be achieved,” Chairman Jerome Powell said in Wednesday’s remarks.

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Finance

Mastercard to Bring ‘Select Cryptocurrencies’ to its Network Later This Year

Mastercard plans to allow its merchants to receive and settle transactions with digital assets this year, it said in a blog post late Wednesday. Mastercard currently issues cards to digital asset companies that allow their customers to spend crypto, but the […]

by Sam Reynolds /
article-image

Markets

Mark Cuban: Bitcoin is America 2.0

The way Americans make money is changing, and it starts with blockchain, billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban said in a recent interview with RealVision founder and CEO Raoul Pal.   “This is America 2.0, this is money 2.0,” said Cuban. “I don’t mean […]

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

Novogratz: ‘Galaxy is Making More in a Day Than in All of 2018’

The last time Michael Novogratz, the founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital, worked this hard was in 1997 during the Asian financial crisis.  But Novogratz isn’t in the midst of a cascading currency crisis tearing apart emerging markets in the East. […]

by Sam Reynolds /
article-image

Markets

Digital Asset Market Cap Surpasses Google Parent Alphabet

Digital assets markets hit another milestone on the back of the Tesla-inspired rally this week, becoming more valuable than the market cap of Alphabet — the world’s fifth most valuable company by market capitalization.  As an asset class, digital assets are […]

by Sam Reynolds /
article-image

Finance

Castle Island Ventures Raises Second $50 Million Fund

Boston-based Castle Island Ventures announced a $50 million close of its second fund, according to a blog post from partner Matt Walsh. The venture fund, managed by founding partners Matt Walsh and Nic Carter, is focused exclusively on public blockchains.  Castle […]

by Michael Ippolito /
article-image

Finance

Tesla Bought $1.5 Billion in Bitcoin and Plans to Accept It for Payments

Tesla bought $1.5 billion in bitcoin in January, according to an SEC filing submitted Monday. The filing also said the company “expects to begin accepting bitcoin as a form of payment for our products in the near future” which it “may […]

by Tanaya Macheel /
article-image

Finance

Bill Miller’s Opportunity Trust Eyeing Bitcoin Exposure Through Grayscale

The Miller Opportunity Trust could begin investing in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), according to a regulatory filing submitted late Friday. The fund, which is overseen by Bill Miller and his daughter Samantha McLemore and part of the $2.25 billion-asset Miller […]

by Tanaya Macheel /
article-image

Markets

Hedge Funds Are Not Designed to Outperform Bitcoin

 As a hedge fund veteran – both as an allocator and a founder – I feel compelled to address what I believe was a misinterpretation of the hedge fund value proposition.  Time frames are important to consider when it comes to […]

article-image

Finance

Genesis Launches Service To Help Corporate Clients With Crypto

Genesis, a subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, launched the Genesis Treasury service to help corporations navigate digital assets Thursday. As bitcoin price sentiment remains bullish and institutional interest picks up, corporations are beginning to understand that they need digital assets on […]

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Finance

DeFi Products Are Exploding, But Maturity and Security Concerns Remain

As bitcoin extends its historic rally and tops $38,000 for the third time this week, investors looking to gain cryptocurrency exposure are turning to decentralized finance solutions.  Decentralized exchange trading volumes reached a record high of $55 billion last month.  Uniswap, […]

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Finance

Pantera Capital Leads $15M Fundraise in Dex Protocol 0x

Decentralized exchange protocol 0x has raised $15 million in funding led by Pantera Capital.  Coinbase Ventures and Blockchain.com Ventures also participated in the Series A round. Clay Robbins, head of growth at 0x, told Blockworks the funding would enable the company […]

by Sam Reynolds /
article-image

Finance

Silver Lake Founder Glenn Hutchins Launches $72M Digital Asset Fund

Technology investor Glenn Hutchins has launched a digital asset-focused venture capital fund with his partners James Hutchins (who is also his son) and Travis Scher, called North Island Ventures. The fund, which has raised $72 million to date, seeks opportunities to […]

by Tanaya Macheel /
article-image

Markets

Long-Time Deflationist Russell Napier Sees 4% Inflation by End of Year

Russell Napier, founder of research portal ERIC, has spent the past two decades anticipating deflation. Now, he is predicting inflation will top four percent this year. What changed? The government has figured out how to create money without utilizing central banks.   […]

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

A Biden Administration is a “Good Time for a Fresh Start” on Digital Assets

With a new President in the White House, the digital assets industry will have another chance to re-engage with regulators and lawmakers according to panelists on a recent Blockworks seminar.  Highlighting incoming SEC chair Gary Gensler’s experience in industry and academia, […]

by Sam Reynolds /
article-image

Markets

Ethereum Surges to New All-Time High of $1,500

Ethereum extended its rally and rose 12 percent Tuesday, setting a new price record of $1,500.63.  The second-largest digital asset is up more than 90 percent year-to-date. The previous price record of $1,473 was set last week. Ethereum, which has tended to […]

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Finance

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Premium Dissolves as More Funds Enter Market

Getting exposure to bitcoin via the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) once cost you a 40% premium. Today, that figure dipped to negative 1.5% at one point, before rebounding. A higher premium is indicative of the interest in the market in betting […]

by Sam Reynolds /
article-image

Finance

Investors Increase Crypto Exposure With $354 Million in Fund Inflows Last Week

Amid last week’s Reddit-induced market volatility, digital asset funds extended gains with $354 million inflow, according to data compiled by asset manager CoinShares. Although bitcoin remained relatively flat in price last week, it was the leading asset, representing 92% of inflows.  […]

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Finance

Institutions Staking ETH 2 Want ‘Internet Bonds’

When the Ethereum Foundation launched its staking campaign for Ethereum 2 (ETH 2) last fall, there were some serious questions about whether it would meet its goals to kick the project off and activate the first phase, or need to delay […]

by Sam Reynolds /
article-image

Finance

BlockFi Registers Bitcoin Trust With SEC

BlockFi is the latest company to signal its intent to offer a Bitcoin trust investment vehicle, filing the initial documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission Friday morning.  BlockFi did not disclose the range of the asset values that will be […]

by Sam Reynolds /
article-image

Markets

Brent Johnson: Rising Dollar May Foreshadow Global Credit Crunch

The United States dollar index dipped slightly Friday as the market remained volatile in the wake of this week’s Reddit-driven frenzy. As the fate of a stimulus package remains up in the air and the Federal Reserve continues to historically pump […]

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

Retail Fervor is Returning to Crypto, But It’s Nothing Compared to the Stock Market

As bitcoin extends its historic rally that saw the largest digital currency gain more than 300% in 2020, social media metrics suggest that retail investor interest may be at an all-time high.  Google searches for “bitcoin,” once a common indicator of […]

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

Grayscale Temporarily Closes Ethereum Trust, Premiums Fall to Years-Long Lows

Digital asset manager Grayscale Investments has temporarily closed its Ethereum Trust, according to a notice on its website. All of Grayscale’s funds periodically and temporarily close for administrative purposes but these closures don’t affect trading in the OTC markets. The Ethereum […]

by Tanaya Macheel /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.