Policy

Galois Capital to pay $225K to investors in SEC settlement

The former hedge fund lost a bulk of its crypto following the FTX collapse

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

DeFi ‘points’ farming has reshaped the crypto investment landscape

Points have no technical value but could yield tokens in the future

by Jack Kubinec /
Finance

As others depart the US, CoinShares expands via new hedge fund unit

Europe-based crypto ETP specialist looks to offer qualified US investors bitcoin and ether strategies amid “the long-awaited return of interest rate-driven volatility”

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Binance Wants To Connect Crypto Funds With Institutional Capital

Binance hopes its new platform, Capital Connect, will be a central hub for institutional investors seeking portfolio managers

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Hedge Funds Betting Against S&P 500: Good News for Bitcoin and Crypto?

As hedge funds’ short positions in S&P 500 futures reach 12-year highs, some experts believe a short squeeze could also play well for digital assets

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Crypto Hedge Funds Outperform Wall St: Report

A recent Forteus study cited stats showing industry traders have been trouncing Wall St equivalents in deriving alpha

by Michael Bodley /
People

A Teenager Enlisted for US’ Iraq Invasion: Now He’s a Crypto CIO

Strix Leviathan’s trading head learned a lot about risk as a soldier. Here’s what Nico Cordeiro has carried over into crypto.

by Michael Bodley /
Finance

Two Prime Shakes Up Strategy: ‘If We’re Not a Crypto Hedge Fund, What Are We?’

The crypto investment manager has retooled its investor relations approach in response to the bear market: Blockworks exclusive

by Michael Bodley /
Finance

$138B Fund Manager Ready To Jump Into Crypto Carnage: Report

The fund manager’s reported plan comes to light after crypto exchange FTX initiated bankruptcy proceedings last week

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Funds With FTX Exposure Have 7% to 12% of AUM Trapped: Report

Crypto Fund Research expects a record number of investor redemption requests from crypto hedge funds in November

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Crypto Hedge Fund Taps Former BlackRock CIO as Strategy Head

Matthew McBrady to help Strix Leviathan manage risk in DeFi-related investments, build out product set

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Sources: UBS Asset Management Vetting Crypto Hedge Fund Managers

Hedge Fund Solutions, the fund-of-funds arm of UBS Asset Management, has yet to back a digital assets portfolio manager, but conversations with top crypto traders are heating up

by Michael Bodley /
Finance

Crypto Hedge Fund Launching Market-Neutral Strategy to Meet Investor Demand, Sources Say

The firm’s flagship vehicle employs a directional strategy that is prone to more volatility

by Michael Bodley /
FinanceMarkets

Exclusive: Crypto Hedge Fund Ikigai Tests Venture Capital Waters

Ikigai Asset Management is launching its first venture capital fund after private bets in its flagship hedge fund paid off

by Michael Bodley /
DeFiFinance

Exclusive: Crypto Hedge Fund Says No to More Money (For Now) After Banner 2021

The firm, which launched with proprietary capital in 2017, considerably boosted its assets last year

by Michael Bodley /
Finance

Survey: 1 in 6 Hedge Funds Plan to Invest More Than 10% in Crypto

Respondents from North America, Europe and UK estimate at least 10% allocation over the next five years.

by Ben Strack /

