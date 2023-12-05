institutional investors
Heron Finance caters to US accredited investors and uses Goldfinch credit markets on the backend
In a bid to woo institutional crypto traders, Binance wants help from a bank
The firm, backed by Schroders in 2022, has told institutional investors that a multi-manager approach is the way to go
Though big money interest in digital assets may have tapered off last year, liquid strategies may be primed for their moment in the sun
It can take a while for larger entities to adjust their risk profiles, particularly when it comes to the volatile and legally fuzzy world of crypto
Binance hopes its new platform, Capital Connect, will be a central hub for institutional investors seeking portfolio managers
Lower barriers to entry may draw greater institutional interest to the space, Ether Capital CEO Brian Mosoff tells Blockworks
The Tie hopes crypto firms avoid the mistakes of Wall Street, fined beaucoup bucks for relying on messaging apps like Signal and Telegram
The Ethereum Shapella hard fork is likely going to bring more investors into staking, MetaMask Institutional expects
NYDIG saw a “flight to quality” from institutional types last quarter, doubling its bitcoin balances year-on-year while shopping its new fund