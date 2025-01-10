Leah Wald

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Meet Sol Strategies: The MicroStrategy of Solana

Like Michael Saylor’s firm, Sol Strategies is focused on acquiring crypto as a treasury asset

by Jack Kubinec /
Empire NewsletterFinance

SOL ETFs unlikely to be approved in US ‘anytime soon’

Sol Strategies CEO Leah Wald told Blockworks that she’s pleased with the amount of developer activity and enthusiasm in the Solana ecosystem

by Katherine Ross /
Lightspeed Newsletter

A publicly-traded holding company is all-in on Solana

Cypherpunk Holdings has rebranded to Sol Strategies in a pivot to a Solana-first investment approach

by Jack Kubinec /
Markets

Valkyrie Shrinks Staff to 16 People After Latest Cuts

The 30% layoffs and closure of one of the firm’s ETFs came befor FTX’s collapse, which has not directly affected Valkyrie

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Valkyrie CEO: Firm, Industry to Emerge Stronger After Crypto Winter

CEO Leah Wald says crypto winter will help cleanse industry, allow crypto firms to differentiate from competitors

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Valkyrie Raises $11M in Push To Offer More Crypto Funds

BNY Mellon participated in the strategic round as the fund group seeks to expand headcount

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Crypto Asset Manager Valkyrie Launches Avalanche Trust for Accredited Investors

The addition follows the firm unveiling its first multi-coin investment vehicle last month

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Valkyrie Launches its First Multi-coin Trust

Investment offering seeks to pass along staking yields of up to 6%

by Ben Strack /
MarketsPolicy

Is a Change to ‘Exchange’ Definition Key to Bitcoin ETF Approval?

Bloomberg Intelligence analysts, fund groups weigh in on potential implications of the SEC’s proposed amendment

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Valkyrie Vies To Manage Crypto Companies’ Treasuries

Digital asset investment firm Valkyrie brings first protocol treasury management service to market

by Casey Wagner /

