Liquidations
The DeFi lending giant liquidated $234 million worth of crypto collateral on Tuesday
Investors buying into the ETF hype are back on the defensive, though concerns have been relatively contained while bitcoin holds support
FTX’s Bahamas-based subsidiary is now facing a local regulator’s inquiry into accusations of impropriety when it comes to its safeguarding of customer funds
A British Virgin Islands court reportedly ordered cryptocurrency hedge fund firm Three Arrows Capital into liquidation earlier this week
Solend, a Solana-based lending protocol, may implement special margin requirements for one user
The lender made the move to mitigate risks following fears of market contagion amid Three Arrows’ troubles
The broader crypto market continues to experience bearish price action as the market prices in tighter monetary policy from the Fed
Bitcoin breaks below $48,000 as daily exchange volumes and network activity remain stagnant
ETH continues to outperform BTC as the digital asset market attempts a recovery, ETH market structure looks bullish
Digital asset investor sentiment remains mixed as BTC hovers near $50,000, Ubisoft announces in-game NFT integration.
The Fed looks to tighten monetary policy in the face of high inflation, BTC price action may be foreshadowing a Fed policy error.
LUNA battles DOGE for a spot in the top 10, BTC sells-off due to forced liquidations, Ethereum and Ronin dominate secondary NFT sales volume.