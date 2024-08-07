Liquidations

DeFi

Aave generates $2.1M daily revenue during market downturn

The DeFi lending giant liquidated $234 million worth of crypto collateral on Tuesday

by Donovan Choy /
Markets

Bitcoin drops 5% on ETF decision delay to close out August

Investors buying into the ETF hype are back on the defensive, though concerns have been relatively contained while bitcoin holds support

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Bahamas Regulator Freezes FTX Assets

FTX’s Bahamas-based subsidiary is now facing a local regulator’s inquiry into accusations of impropriety when it comes to its safeguarding of customer funds

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Three Arrows Capital Ordered Into Liquidation by BVI Court: Report

A British Virgin Islands court reportedly ordered cryptocurrency hedge fund firm Three Arrows Capital into liquidation earlier this week

by David Canellis /
Markets

Solana Lending Protocol Faces Governance Conundrum

Solend, a Solana-based lending protocol, may implement special margin requirements for one user

by Sebastian Sinclair&Macauley Peterson /
Markets

BlockFi Says It Liquidated a ‘Large Client’ Amid 3AC’s Margin Calls

The lender made the move to mitigate risks following fears of market contagion amid Three Arrows’ troubles

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

BTC Hovers Near Critical Support: Markets Wrap

The broader crypto market continues to experience bearish price action as the market prices in tighter monetary policy from the Fed

by Sam Martin /
Markets

BTC Retreats as Digital Assets Sell Off: Markets Wrap

Bitcoin breaks below $48,000 as daily exchange volumes and network activity remain stagnant

by Sam Martin /
Markets

ETH Outperforms BTC as the Market Attempts Recovery: Markets Wrap

ETH continues to outperform BTC as the digital asset market attempts a recovery, ETH market structure looks bullish

by Sam Martin /
Markets

BTC Hovers Near $50,000 Amid Mixed Market Sentiment: Markets Wrap

Digital asset investor sentiment remains mixed as BTC hovers near $50,000, Ubisoft announces in-game NFT integration.

by Sam Martin /
Markets

Could Bitcoin’s Price Action Be Signaling Macro Danger?: Markets Wrap

The Fed looks to tighten monetary policy in the face of high inflation, BTC price action may be foreshadowing a Fed policy error.

by Sam Martin /
Markets

LUNA Battles DOGE for Spot in Top 10; BTC Sells-off: Markets Wrap

LUNA battles DOGE for a spot in the top 10, BTC sells-off due to forced liquidations, Ethereum and Ronin dominate secondary NFT sales volume.

by Sam Martin /

