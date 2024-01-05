Matrixport
Crypto loves little more than hot market-moving gossip, and whether it’s real or fake news doesn’t seem to matter
Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Eric Balchunas says a delay or rejection of spot bitcoin ETF apps would “overturn a lot”
Decreased selling of newly mined bitcoin by miners will result in a reduced supply and drive up prices, StanChart’s head of digital assets research said
Wallets incorrectly linked to 3AC actually belong to Matrixport, Blockworks has confirmed
Crypto.com’s approval follows closely on its provisional approval for a Virtual Asset MVP License in Dubai
Blockworks exclusive: Anthony DeMartino, former head of risk strategies at Coinbase, has joined Matrixport, the company confirmed today
Matrixport and MetaMask are hoping to onboard the next wave of DeFi institutional investors with a new custodial feature built on multi-chain technology
Omid Zadeh, leads business development for Matrixport across Europe
“There’s always been uncertainty in how the Chinese government will handle crypto,” Wu said during an interview at Blockworks Digital Asset Summit in New York.
The two-year-old company was launched in 2019 by Bitmain co-founders Jihan Wu and Ge Yuesheng and has raised $129 million to date.
