Analysis

Bitcoin ETF tweets and Vitalik’s car crash: How news real and fake moves crypto prices

Crypto loves little more than hot market-moving gossip, and whether it’s real or fake news doesn’t seem to matter

by David Canellis /
Finance

SEC delaying spot bitcoin ETFs ‘not impossible,’ but unlikely: Balchunas

Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Eric Balchunas says a delay or rejection of spot bitcoin ETF apps would “overturn a lot”

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

Miner profitability will push bitcoin to $50K this year: StanChart

Decreased selling of newly mined bitcoin by miners will result in a reduced supply and drive up prices, StanChart’s head of digital assets research said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFi

Withdrawal of $45M from Curve Finance, Convex, Was Not From 3AC, Nansen Says

Wallets incorrectly linked to 3AC actually belong to Matrixport, Blockworks has confirmed

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Crypto.com Receives Approval in Principle To Offer Services in Singapore

Crypto.com’s approval follows closely on its provisional approval for a Virtual Asset MVP License in Dubai

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Crypto Platform Matrixport Hires Big-name Coinbase Exec To Build US Business

Blockworks exclusive: Anthony DeMartino, former head of risk strategies at Coinbase, has joined Matrixport, the company confirmed today

by Michael Bodley /
Markets

Matrixport Brings Institutional Crypto Custody to MetaMask Wallet

Matrixport and MetaMask are hoping to onboard the next wave of DeFi institutional investors with a new custodial feature built on multi-chain technology

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Matrixport: the Evolution of the Spot and Derivatives Markets

Omid Zadeh, leads business development for Matrixport across Europe

by Liz Coyne /
MarketsPolicy

Matrixport’s Cynthia Wu on China’s Crackdown on Bitcoin Mining and More

“There’s always been uncertainty in how the Chinese government will handle crypto,” Wu said during an interview at Blockworks Digital Asset Summit in New York.

by Morgan Chittum /
Finance

Matrixport Raises $100M and Hits Unicorn Status with $1B Valuation

The two-year-old company was launched in 2019 by Bitmain co-founders Jihan Wu and Ge Yuesheng and has raised $129 million to date.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Sponsored

Empowering New Crypto Users with Innovative Financial Products

Matrixport is a one-stop shop for digital asset financial services

by Brian Nibley /

