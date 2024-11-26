media

Lightspeed NewsletterWeb3

Former Solana Foundation employee starts US media company

Allmight is focused on furthering the United States’ leadership in crypto

by Jack Kubinec /
Opinion

Forget polls — crypto-based opinion markets are the future of collective wisdom

Betting on opinions will make sentiment analysis more valuable and honest

by Carl Vogel /
Opinion

Implement Web3 solutions now, or the media’s credibility will crumble

If we don’t do more to combat misinformation, the truth will be lost forever

by Ciarán Murray /
Web3

Web3 is the ‘next era of brand-building’ says Vessel founder Alinsug

A niche set of brands can effectively launch an on-chain media strategy right now, Alinsug says

by Darren Kleine /
Opinion

If you’re in crypto, you’re an Allan

No, you’re not Kens. You’re not even Barbies. You’re very firmly Allans

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
Opinion

Blockchain can save the media

We’re all starting to be tricked by AI-driven fake news, and it’s only going to get worse: Blockchain can be our answer

by Illia Polosukhin /
Opinion

CryptoGPT Made Headlines Yesterday Because… Errrr… Hmmm

If it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck… why DYOR is more than a hashtag

by Jon Rice /
Markets

Riot Slams New York Times For ‘Inflammatory’ Bitcoin Mining Post

For the NYT to compare bitcoin power usage to electricity in people’s homes is an “arbitrary, inflammatory, and political choice,” Riot said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

News Startup Semafor To Return Funds Linked to FTX Founder

Sam Bankman-Fried and his brother Gabriel personally made undisclosed investments in Semafor as part of a $25 million funding round in June last year

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Opinion

7 Revealing Quotes From SBF’s Absurd Media Tour

FTX’s former 30-year-old founder admits he was “cocky” about handling his crypto empire, but his answers aren’t convincing many industry participants

by Shalini Nagarajan /

