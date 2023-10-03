miami

There are a total of 14 articles associated with miami.
article-image

Web3

Helium hotspots go live in bid to turn Miami network profitable

The Web3 telecommunications company is rolling out plug-and-play hotspots that Miami residents can purchase for $250

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Policy

Bitcoin-friendly Miami mayor quits US presidential race

Francis Suarez’s presidential campaign lasted for just over two months

by James Cirrone /
article-image

People

RFK Jr’s Presidential Campaign Accepts Bitcoin, Like Dozens of Politicians Before

Three past presidential contenders have accepted crypto donations, and dozens of other politicians do too

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Web3

Web3 Watch: Miami Art Week, but Make It Crypto

Art Basel featured an exhibit by Tezos for visitors to mint their own generative art NFTs

by Ornella Hernandez /
article-image

MarketsWeb3

Miami Collabs With TIME, Mastercard, Salesforce to Sell 5K NFTs

Miami City’s four-way partnership to mint NFTs on Ethereum will see money flow to local artists and talent

by Ornella Hernandez /
article-image

Finance

Crypto and TradFi Collide at Miami ETF Conference

Firms focused on digital assets shared the stage with some of the largest traditional asset managers

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Miami Family Office Backing NFT Fund Launch Helmed by Fine Art Collector

Blockworks Exclusive: The family office anchoring the launch already invests in Web3 startups

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

Finance

Crypto Hedge Fund Launching Market-Neutral Strategy to Meet Investor Demand, Sources Say

The firm’s flagship vehicle employs a directional strategy that is prone to more volatility

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

Markets

Verdict in Craig Wright Civil Trial: $100M Award for Plaintiff; No Punitive Damages

Craig Wright, who claims to be Satoshi Nakamoto, was found liable for conversion — a form of theft — related to intellectual property. What are the chances Satoshi’s coins will be used to pay up?

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Markets

Craig Wright Trial Goes to Florida Jury, Which Could Award as Much as $189B

The man who claims to be Satoshi Nakamoto, awaits judgement in multibillion-dollar civil suit. Does it even matter if he is in fact Satoshi?

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Finance

New York Mayor Eric Adams: I Will Take First Three Paychecks in Bitcoin

With this news, Adams joins Miami Mayor Francis Suarez who said Tuesday he will take his next paycheck in bitcoin.

by Sam Reynolds /
article-image

Finance

Miami Has Earned $5 Million and Counting in MiamiCoin Funds

Known for its particularly favorable view of cryptocurrencies, the city of Miami has just raked in $5 million from the first CityCoin.

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

Blockchain.com’s McGarraugh on the Past, Present and Future of Banking

How do cryptocurrencies fit into the overall asset classes? McGarraugh answers this question and more during a recent interview from Blockworks’ Bretton Woods conference.

by Liz Coyne /
article-image

Finance

$22.5M Miami Penthouse Crypto Deal Could Transform Real Estate Market

Arte condominiums became the first new residential development in Miami to welcome cryptocurrency as payment, opening the door for future real estate opportunities in digital assets.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

