miami
The Web3 telecommunications company is rolling out plug-and-play hotspots that Miami residents can purchase for $250
Francis Suarez’s presidential campaign lasted for just over two months
Three past presidential contenders have accepted crypto donations, and dozens of other politicians do too
Art Basel featured an exhibit by Tezos for visitors to mint their own generative art NFTs
Miami City’s four-way partnership to mint NFTs on Ethereum will see money flow to local artists and talent
Firms focused on digital assets shared the stage with some of the largest traditional asset managers
Blockworks Exclusive: The family office anchoring the launch already invests in Web3 startups
The firm’s flagship vehicle employs a directional strategy that is prone to more volatility
Craig Wright, who claims to be Satoshi Nakamoto, was found liable for conversion — a form of theft — related to intellectual property. What are the chances Satoshi’s coins will be used to pay up?
The man who claims to be Satoshi Nakamoto, awaits judgement in multibillion-dollar civil suit. Does it even matter if he is in fact Satoshi?
With this news, Adams joins Miami Mayor Francis Suarez who said Tuesday he will take his next paycheck in bitcoin.
Known for its particularly favorable view of cryptocurrencies, the city of Miami has just raked in $5 million from the first CityCoin.
How do cryptocurrencies fit into the overall asset classes? McGarraugh answers this question and more during a recent interview from Blockworks’ Bretton Woods conference.
Arte condominiums became the first new residential development in Miami to welcome cryptocurrency as payment, opening the door for future real estate opportunities in digital assets.