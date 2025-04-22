Michael Egorov

There are a total of 9 articles associated with Michael Egorov.
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Yield Basis wants to be DeFi’s ‘Bitcoin black hole’

Curve founder Michael Egorov is working on a new protocol designed to eliminate impermanent loss, rethink token emissions, and capture BTC-native yield

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Curve governance votes on $6M team funding proposal

Curve founder and his company are voting ‘yea’

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Curve founder faces community pushback on DAO funding proposal

Michael Egorov wants over $6 million for a year’s work on Curve

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

CRV down 20% on the week as traders scrutinize OTC deals

A series of “handshake” deals to bail out a now-infamous lending position are now in the hot seat following a price rout

by Andrew Thurman /
Business

Binance Labs to make $5M investment in CRV following July hack

Curve founder Michael Egorov has recently made over-the-counter transactions with people such as Justin Sun

by Katherine Ross /
Analysis

Curve’s Egorov turns to notable counterparties to bail out his DeFi positions

To shore up his positions and prevent a possible liquidation cascade, Curve founder Michael Egorov has turned to unlikely sources of liquidity

by Andrew Thurman /
DeFi

Curve suffers $70M exploit, but damage contained

Code bug leaves four Curve Finance pools vulnerable to theft of over $70 million, but all other pools now safe, spokesperson says

by Andrew Thurman /
DeFiPolicy

Venture firms accuse Curve founder of elaborate fraud

Curve founder Michael Egorov misappropriated trade secrets by falsely promising the plaintiffs a stake in Curve, three venture capital firms claim

by Shalini Nagarajan /
MarketsPolicy

Curve Stablecoin Is in the Works, Despite Regulatory Scrutiny

The news comes as regulators around the world continue to consider how to deal with the aftermath of TerraUSD’s collapse

by Casey Wagner /

