Business

Crypto funding: Web3 marketing, liquid staking lead a $14M week

A new, wrapped version of bitcoin is coming from Stroom Network following its capital raise

by James Cirrone /
Business

Blockframe using sealed bid auctions for NFT price discovery

Blockframe will launch ‘Bulk Semaphore’, a program that enables anonymous bidding to establish fair NFT prices

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

NFT collectors focus on generative art and historical significance amid market rout

A handful of subsectors are managing to outperform amid a brutal NFT market pullback

by Andrew Thurman /
Web3

Floor opens NFT buys in-app, will absorb 30% fees from Apple and Google

NFT app Floor hopes it can onboard enough buyers to counter Apple and Google’s costly fees and stand out from the competition

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Web3

Kraken NFT marketplace launches with over 250 collections

The exchange’s NFT platform has been in the works since their private beta launch in October 2022

by Bessie Liu /
Education

How to Buy an NFT and the Core Reasons Why

Learn how, where and, most importantly, why to buy NFTs

by John Gilbert&John Lee Quigley /
Education

How to Sell an NFT — The Investor’s Guide

Your guide to navigating the the choppy seas and blurry world of selling NFTs

by John Gilbert&John Lee Quigley /
Education

NFT Investing Explained for Today’s Market

Making money with digital art is changing — learn how NFT investing works in the new era

by John Gilbert /
Markets

NFT Marketplace Tokens Hit Hard as Bitcoin Rally Retreats

Investor interest in utility and governance tokens of NFT marketplaces have taken a backseat as broader market sentiment eases

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsWeb3

Yuga Labs Blacklists Royalty-avoiding Marketplaces

LooksRare, NFTX, Blur and SudoSwap won’t be selling Yuga Labs hot Sewer Pass NFTs

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Web3

Reddit’s New NFT Marketplace Opens the Door for Avatar Sales, Trading

The NFT marketplace will expand on Reddit’s previous avatar builder which launched two years ago

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsWeb3

NFT Marketplace Magic Eden Raises $130M for Creator, Collector Support

The funding round brings the company’s valuation to $1.6 billion

by Ornella Hernandez /
MarketsWeb3

Blockchain Gaming Startup Raises Round on Heels of Surging Play-to-earn Demand

The startup plans to roll out a trio of games, each featuring NFTs that gamers can port between the three metaverses

by Michael Bodley /
Markets

Coinbase Unveils Social NFT Marketplace

The marketplace is akin to Instagram, featuring an algorithmic feed that displays content appealing to the user

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFiEducation

The Investor’s Guide to Rarible

An introduction to Rarible and how to invest in it, as well as resources for further research

by Aaron Ahmadi /
FinanceWeb3

OpenSea Looks To Improve Customer Support and Fight Fraud

The NFT marketplace will partner with Web3 communications platform Metalink in an effort to mitigate theft

by Morgan Chittum /
Finance

Coinbase Teams with Mastercard to Make Buying NFTs ‘Easy’

The partnership will allow future customers to buy blockchain-based digital collectibles on Coinbase’s NFT marketplace with Mastercard

by Morgan Chittum /

