Markets

Correlation or Fake Alert? Bitcoin Price Swings on Bank News

Nic Carter says “each bank failure drives the Fed closer to a liquidity bazooka”

by Darren Kleine /
Policy

How the Fall of Washington’s Favorite Crypto Billionaire Will Change Regulation

If FTX user funds were being used to finance Alameda Research, a firm founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, there could be legal consequences

by Casey Wagner /
DeFiFinance

Stablecoins Are Crypto’s Killer App So Far – Just Not Terra

Stablecoins have been responsible for great transactional autonomy, Castle Island Ventures’ Nic Carter told the Permissionless crowd. “No government is going to give that to us.”

by David Canellis /
Markets

Bitcoiners Protest Democrats’ ‘Misleading’ Letter Sent to EPA

Letters sent to the EPA have deepened battle lines between crypto critics and proponents over Bitcoin’s environmental impact

by David Canellis /
Markets

Castle Island Ventures Confirms $250M Fund Targeting Web3 Startups

The third fund from Castle Island Ventures is focused on blockchain and cryptocurrency startups

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Castle Island Ventures Raises Hundreds of Millions For New Fund

The fundraising haul reflects continued institutional investor demand for private market blockchain plays

by Michael Bodley /
Markets

Nic Carter Shares Insight on Dollars, CBDCs, Blockchains and Bitcoin

“You have a situation where the network of the dollar is becoming impaired due to the excessive politicization of it,” he said

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Finance

Musk, Dorsey and Carter Make Case for a Greener Bitcoin

“There appears to be a positive trend in energy for bitcoin,” Elon Musk said during the “Bitcoin as a Tool for Economic Empowerment” session at The B-Word conference.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

