NYDFS

There are a total of 15 articles associated with NYDFS.
article-image

Business

New York gives regulatory green light to blockchain-focused asset manager

WisdomTree’s charter sets up a path for it to offer certain stablecoins on public blockchains, firm’s digital assets head tells Blockworks

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Policy

Gemini settles with NY regulators, will return $1B to Earn customers via Genesis bankruptcy

Gemini “failed to prevent harm suffered by Earn program customers,” according to a NYDFS statement

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

New York comptroller says the financial regulator ‘needs to do more’ on BitLicense program

The New York Department of Financial Services needs to “do more to ensure that BitLicenses are granted to financially stable applicants,” the comptroller said

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

Planning to list (or delist) a token? NYDFS has some new guidelines for you

The NYDFS, following a September comment period, has rolled out new crypto guidance

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

NYDFS seeks public feedback on new crypto listing guidelines

The New York Department of Financial Services provided the update Monday

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

BitFlyer Fined $1.2M by NYDFS for Failing to Meet Cybersecurity Requirements

NYDFS acknowledged that bitFlyer presented the department with a plan to meet regulatory requirements by the end of the year

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

NY Authorities To Collect More Fees From Crypto Companies

New York’s BitLicense holders are subject to the new regulatory framework

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Policy

BitPay To Pay $1M to New York’s Financial Services Department

An investigation found that BitPay’s cybersecurity and anti-money laundering programs were not in compliance with New York State’s Department of Financial Services regulations

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

Rival Stablecoin Warned NY Financial Watchdog About BUSD

“The regulator for the capital of capital markets does not need a single company to bring to its attention a widely evidenced and reported situation,” says Circle spokesperson

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

Binance Stablecoin Outflows Top $1B as BUSD Supply Shrinks

Paxos deposit addresses saw a huge uptick in deposits, meaning there’s more redemptions/burns to come, a Nansen researcher said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

Paxos to Cease Minting New BUSD and End Relationship with Binance

Binance chief says they will continue BUSD support but, “foresee users migrating to other stablecoins over time.”

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Policy

Crypto Custodians Must Separate Customer, Corporate Assets: NY Regulator

Crypto custodians should not establish a debtor-creditor relationship with customers, New York’s Department of Financial Services says

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Policy

Coinbase’s $100M Settlement, Largest Since BlockFi

Coinbase’s settlement with a New York regulator marks one of the industry’s largest to date in US dollar terms

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

FinancePolicy

New York Banks Now Need Approval Before Engaging with Crypto, Regulator Says

Per the guidance, which goes into effect immediately, banks must submit a business plan including a risk assessment and the costs and revenue targets associated with the crypto activity

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

NY Wants Crypto Startups To Pay 5 Times Per Year for BitLicense

Obtaining a New York BitLicense was already considered prohibitively expensive, but the regime looks set to cost crypto companies even more

by Shalini Nagarajan /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.