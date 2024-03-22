NYDFS
WisdomTree’s charter sets up a path for it to offer certain stablecoins on public blockchains, firm’s digital assets head tells Blockworks
Gemini “failed to prevent harm suffered by Earn program customers,” according to a NYDFS statement
The New York Department of Financial Services needs to “do more to ensure that BitLicenses are granted to financially stable applicants,” the comptroller said
The NYDFS, following a September comment period, has rolled out new crypto guidance
The New York Department of Financial Services provided the update Monday
NYDFS acknowledged that bitFlyer presented the department with a plan to meet regulatory requirements by the end of the year
New York’s BitLicense holders are subject to the new regulatory framework
An investigation found that BitPay’s cybersecurity and anti-money laundering programs were not in compliance with New York State’s Department of Financial Services regulations
“The regulator for the capital of capital markets does not need a single company to bring to its attention a widely evidenced and reported situation,” says Circle spokesperson
Paxos deposit addresses saw a huge uptick in deposits, meaning there’s more redemptions/burns to come, a Nansen researcher said
Binance chief says they will continue BUSD support but, “foresee users migrating to other stablecoins over time.”
Crypto custodians should not establish a debtor-creditor relationship with customers, New York’s Department of Financial Services says
Coinbase’s settlement with a New York regulator marks one of the industry’s largest to date in US dollar terms
Per the guidance, which goes into effect immediately, banks must submit a business plan including a risk assessment and the costs and revenue targets associated with the crypto activity
Obtaining a New York BitLicense was already considered prohibitively expensive, but the regime looks set to cost crypto companies even more