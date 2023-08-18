open interest
Low levels of volatility, which had plagued the market for over a month, finally cracked on Thursday as price action sent derivatives reeling
Activity across the derivative market for bitcoin is bustling as price surged to fresh local highs not seen since last month
The 30-day estimate for the world’s largest digital asset has fallen to just 0.74%, bitcoin’s lowest realized reading since Jan. 16
Bitcoin open interest has reached levels not seen since May 2022, just before Terra’s implosion destroyed market confidence
Bitcoin is in its “transitionary phase,” analysts say, marked by lower leverage, fewer short-term speculators — and less volatile price
Open interest has fallen alongside a declining bitcoin price and a negative funding rate, suggesting traders remain reluctant to throw caution to a heated rally
While not a definitive indicator of market sentiment, open interest in futures markets can help shape expectations around the forward price of an underlying asset
Illicit activity makes up 0.15% of crypto transaction volume
BTC trades sub $44,000 as miners in Kazakhstan power down due to a forced internet outage by the nation’s government
Ethereum has outperformed Bitcoin over the past 5 days as derivative activity picks up
BTC briefly trades below $46,000 on the 13th anniversary of the genesis block being mined
BTC investment vehicles are absorbing demand that would otherwise take place on-chain
Bitcoin breaks below $48,000 as daily exchange volumes and network activity remain stagnant
Bitcoin has seen a lot of ups and downs throughout 2021, a BTC short squeeze could be building up underneath the surface
Digital asset investment products saw their first week of outflows in over 4 months
BTC and ETH bearish price action are contributing to a broader market sell-off of altcoins, Bitcoin derivatives open interest retraces