Crypto sell-off saps $1.5B in open interest, funding rates dip negative

Low levels of volatility, which had plagued the market for over a month, finally cracked on Thursday as price action sent derivatives reeling

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Bitcoin open interest surges as price hits two-week high

Activity across the derivative market for bitcoin is bustling as price surged to fresh local highs not seen since last month

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Bitcoin volatility dips to yearly lows as FOMC meeting looms

The 30-day estimate for the world’s largest digital asset has fallen to just 0.74%, bitcoin’s lowest realized reading since Jan. 16

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Bitcoin open interest jumps 25% since BlackRock ETF filing

Bitcoin open interest has reached levels not seen since May 2022, just before Terra’s implosion destroyed market confidence

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Bitcoin Price Will Be Less Volatile in Coming Weeks: Bitfinex

Bitcoin is in its “transitionary phase,” analysts say, marked by lower leverage, fewer short-term speculators — and less volatile price

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Bitcoin Derivatives Market Flashing Signs of Caution

Open interest has fallen alongside a declining bitcoin price and a negative funding rate, suggesting traders remain reluctant to throw caution to a heated rally

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Bitcoin Open Interest at Month-Long High Ahead of FOMC Decision

While not a definitive indicator of market sentiment, open interest in futures markets can help shape expectations around the forward price of an underlying asset

by Sebastian Sinclair /
BTC and ETH Trade Sideways After Yesterday’s Sell-off: Markets Wrap

Illicit activity makes up 0.15% of crypto transaction volume

by Sam Martin /
BTC Slumps as Kazakhstan Miners Power Down: Markets Wrap

BTC trades sub $44,000 as miners in Kazakhstan power down due to a forced internet outage by the nation’s government

by Sam Martin /
ETH Looking Strong Against BTC: Markets Wrap

Ethereum has outperformed Bitcoin over the past 5 days as derivative activity picks up

by Sam Martin /
Bitcoin Slides Below $46,000 on Its 13th Birthday: Markets Wrap

BTC briefly trades below $46,000 on the 13th anniversary of the genesis block being mined

by Sam Martin /
BTC Turbulence Continues Heading into 2022: Markets Wrap

BTC investment vehicles are absorbing demand that would otherwise take place on-chain

by Sam Martin /
BTC Retreats as Digital Assets Sell Off: Markets Wrap

Bitcoin breaks below $48,000 as daily exchange volumes and network activity remain stagnant

by Sam Martin /
BTC Attempts End-of-Year Rally: Markets Wrap

Bitcoin has seen a lot of ups and downs throughout 2021, a BTC short squeeze could be building up underneath the surface

by Sam Martin /
Digital Asset Investment Products See First Outflows in 17 Weeks: Markets Wrap

Digital asset investment products saw their first week of outflows in over 4 months

by Sam Martin /
Altcoins Tread Water as BTC and ETH Fail to Catch a Bid: Markets Wrap

BTC and ETH bearish price action are contributing to a broader market sell-off of altcoins, Bitcoin derivatives open interest retraces

by Sam Martin /

