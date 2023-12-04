Osmosis
Brent Xu, CEO of Umee, notes that more strategic alignments within the Cosmos ecosystem should be expected in the future
Cosmos has been suffering from a liquidity drain, but developers say new protocol launches are poised to reverse the trend
Osmosis’ v16 upgrade will bring more incentives to stakers
Among the winners of a recent hackathon, Night Market is a “private trading” app using “ZCash-style” shielding for depositing assets
Osmosis is set to launch a “version of the Curve 3pool, which includes USDC, Tether, and BUSD,” founder Sunny Aggarwal told Blockworks
Osmosis’ latest integration will enable swaps between Cosmos, Polkadot and Ethereum
DeFi platforms are rolling out novel cross-chain solutions following major bridge hacks
Blockworks exclusive: The oracle — known as “Orion” — will help Cosmos chains hunt down accurate pricing over inter-blockchain communication
Cosmos (ATOM) set to flourish in 2022 on increased developer interest, the upcoming Theta upgrade, and a flourishing DEX Osmosis
The investment will be used to “continue investing in the next generation of crypto companies and protocols,” the company’s Co-founders Matt Huang and Fred Ehrsam wrote in a blog.
The project has grown from essentially nothing to $500 million total value locked on its decentralized exchange since launching in June, the foundation said.