DeFi

Cosmos chain Osmosis to hook up with Umee’s borrow/lend protocol

Brent Xu, CEO of Umee, notes that more strategic alignments within the Cosmos ecosystem should be expected in the future

by Bessie Liu /
DeFiWeb3

Istanbul at center of Cosmos for three days

Cosmos has been suffering from a liquidity drain, but developers say new protocol launches are poised to reverse the trend

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

The Osmosis revamp: New tokenomics and supercharged liquidity

Osmosis’ v16 upgrade will bring more incentives to stakers

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Osmosis co-founder’s new favorite DeFi app: Private DEX pool Night Market

Among the winners of a recent hackathon, Night Market is a “private trading” app using “ZCash-style” shielding for depositing assets

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

Osmosis To Add Stablecoin Liquidity to Cosmos

Osmosis is set to launch a “version of the Curve 3pool, which includes USDC, Tether, and BUSD,” founder Sunny Aggarwal told Blockworks

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Osmosis Co-founder Doesn’t See Cosmos and Polkadot as Competitors

Osmosis’ latest integration will enable swaps between Cosmos, Polkadot and Ethereum

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Bridge Protocols Race To Win Consumer Trust

DeFi platforms are rolling out novel cross-chain solutions following major bridge hacks

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Cosmos-based Umee Lines Up First IBC Price Oracle

Blockworks exclusive: The oracle — known as “Orion” — will help Cosmos chains hunt down accurate pricing over inter-blockchain communication

by Macauley Peterson /
Markets

ATOM Splits From Market as BTC, ETH Bomb: Markets Wrap

Cosmos (ATOM) set to flourish in 2022 on increased developer interest, the upcoming Theta upgrade, and a flourishing DEX Osmosis

by Sam Martin /
Markets

Paradigm Launches $2.5 Billion Crypto Fund

The investment will be used to “continue investing in the next generation of crypto companies and protocols,” the company’s Co-founders Matt Huang and Fred Ehrsam wrote in a blog.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
DeFi

Osmosis Closes $21M Token Sale Led by Paradigm

The project has grown from essentially nothing to $500 million total value locked on its decentralized exchange since launching in June, the foundation said.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

