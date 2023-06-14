President Biden
There are still no formal plans for a US digital dollar, with the Treasury continuing to explore what a CBDC might look like
The Biden White House wants to impose a 30% tax on electricity used by Bitcoin miners, but insiders warn that could put some out of business
The funding, if approved by Congress, would allow the agency to double its headcount, allowing the division handling crypto affairs “to investigate misconduct on a larger scale.”
An executive order is just the beginning
The US president will reportedly sign a long-anticipated executive order directed toward furthering crypto regulation in the country
President Biden renominated the Fed chair, providing policy continuity, while Powell’s chief rival, Lael Brainard, will take on the Vice Chair spot.
Supply chains should catch up with demand and ease inflation post-Covid, according to San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly.
Executive order from Biden White House would create a whole of government approach to studying crypto’s implications on everything from financial regulation to national security
Biden’s head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency pick wants to “end banking as we know it,” but it may not be good news for the crypto industry.
President Biden said unemployment rate is at lowest level since the start of the pandemic
The White House comes out in support of the original provision which requires digital asset brokers to disclose investors’ gains earned from cryptocurrency. Senate to vote as early as Saturday, August 7.