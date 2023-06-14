President Biden

Finance

Digital dollar may trigger ‘bank run’ into CBDC: Treasury official

There are still no formal plans for a US digital dollar, with the Treasury continuing to explore what a CBDC might look like

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

‘A Bounty on Bitcoin Miners’: Industry Slams Biden’s 30% Tax

The Biden White House wants to impose a 30% tax on electricity used by Bitcoin miners, but insiders warn that could put some out of business

by James Cirrone /
Policy

Gensler Cheers $2.4B Funding Proposal for SEC in Biden Budget

The funding, if approved by Congress, would allow the agency to double its headcount, allowing the division handling crypto affairs “to investigate misconduct on a larger scale.”

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

2022 Will Be the Most Consequential Year in Crypto Policy Yet

An executive order is just the beginning

by Ron Hammond /
MarketsPolicy

Joe Biden To Sign Executive Order on Crypto This Week: Report

The US president will reportedly sign a long-anticipated executive order directed toward furthering crypto regulation in the country

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Jerome Powell Secures Second Term as Inflation Persists

President Biden renominated the Fed chair, providing policy continuity, while Powell’s chief rival, Lael Brainard, will take on the Vice Chair spot.

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

San Francisco Fed President: Patience is ‘The Bravest Action We Can Take’

Supply chains should catch up with demand and ease inflation post-Covid, according to San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly.

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Bitcoin Flat on Reports of White House Crypto Executive Order

Executive order from Biden White House would create a whole of government approach to studying crypto’s implications on everything from financial regulation to national security

by Sam Reynolds /
Policy

Biden’s Bank Regulator Pick is Critic of Big Banks and Crypto

Biden’s head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency pick wants to “end banking as we know it,” but it may not be good news for the crypto industry.

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Jobs Rise By 943,000 in July; Unemployment Rate Drops to 5.4%

President Biden said unemployment rate is at lowest level since the start of the pandemic

by Ben Strack /
Policy

US Crypto Tax Crackdown in Congress’ Crosshairs

The White House comes out in support of the original provision which requires digital asset brokers to disclose investors’ gains earned from cryptocurrency. Senate to vote as early as Saturday, August 7.

by Casey Wagner /

