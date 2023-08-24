Prime Trust

Business

Prime Core fell victim to mismanagement, felt ‘ripple effect’ from crypto winter

The company allegedly invested $6 million of customer funds in Terra prior to the collapse

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Crypto custodian Prime Trust files for bankruptcy in Delaware

The company had previously faced concerns from Nevada’s state regulator over its ability to honor withdrawal requests

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Emerging Prime Trust ties have traders fretting over TUSD

Concerns around reminting on-chain for stablecoin TUSD continue to rise

by Michael Bodley&Bessie Liu /
Business

Nevada regulator claims Prime Trust owes customers $85.7M in fiat alone

Prime Trust was only $861,000 short of paying back its outstanding crypto-based obligations to clients

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

TUSD under attack following Prime Trust insolvency

Prime Trust’s insolvency has led traders to short TUSD despite claims it had “no exposure”

by Bessie Liu /
Business

Nevada regulator says Prime Trust can’t meet withdrawal requests

Nevada’s Financial Institutions Division ordered Prime Trust to stop all operations as its business has declined to a “critically deficient level”

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

BitGo terminates plans to buy Prime Trust

Hayvn told customers that Prime Trust halted deposits following an order from the Nevada Financial Institution Division on Wednesday

by Michael Bodley&Katherine Ross /
Business

Banqruptcy: Prime Trust subsidiary Banq files for bankruptcy protection

Banq reported it has $17.5 million in “causes of actions against third parties,” citing “claims against former officers and related entities”

by Katherine Ross /
Business

BitGo bails out Prime Trust in acquisition deal

The tentative agreement would result in BitGo purchasing Prime Trust outright, the company said on Thursday

by Michael Bodley /
Finance

Prime Trust said to be scrambling for emergency cash package

The company is looking to raise $25 million by this weekend, sources said

by Michael Bodley /
Finance

Prime Trust Crypto IRA Set To Leave Beta as Bitcoin Volatility at Historic Low

Prime Trust’s IRA product comes less than a year after ForUsAll launched an investment vehicle that offers crypto exposure through 401(k) accounts

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

Celsius Alleges Prime Trust Owes $17M In New Lawsuit 

As it continues to work through its bankruptcy proceedings, Celsius is attempting to regain $17 million in assets it claims it is owed

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

VC Funding Slows Again in June, but Experts Say Worthwhile Projects Will Get Money

Jump Crypto’s head of investments said investors may take more care in project evaluation, but funding will continue to enter the space

by Casey Wagner /
FinanceMarkets

Prime Trust Launches Beta Program for Crypto IRA

In an industry first, Prime Trust uses a single application programming interface (API), aiming to “to make the end user experience very frictionless,” chief product officer says

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

Genesis Digital Assets, Lolli and Prime Trust Raise New Capital

The cryptocurrency market has experienced a huge uptick in fundraising, with blockchain start-ups raising a record $4.38 billion in Q2 of this year, according to data from CB Insights.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

