Finance

With spot ether ETF fate uncertain, issuers seek leveraged ETH futures funds 

ProShares, Volatility Shares and Defiance have filed for funds that would seek to offer leveraged exposure to ETH via futures contract investments

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Spot bitcoin ETF issuer VanEck to shutter BTC futures fund

The fund’s assets under management sit at about $50 million, while a competing offering by ProShares recently eclipsed $2 billion

by Ben Strack /
Finance

ProShares preps slate of bitcoin ETFs — but not a spot fund

Firm that launched the first bitcoin futures ETF in 2021 intends to launch five more crypto offerings

by Ben Strack /
Finance

The biggest bitcoin futures ETF hits $2B AUM ahead of spot BTC fund decision

ProShares’ BITO notched net inflows of $506 million in 2023, and money continued to enter the fund in the first week of 2024

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Crypto inflows tripled to $2.2B in 2023

ProShares’ bitcoin futures ETF accounted for substantial flows in lead-up to potential spot fund approval

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Crypto product inflow streak hits 10 weeks before BTC climbed to $42k

The $1.76 billion of net inflows over the 10-week run is a total not seen since bitcoin futures ETFs launched in October 2021

by Ben Strack /
Finance

BITO volumes soar Tuesday in midst of BTC price rally

Roughly 32.5 million shares of the largest US bitcoin futures ETF had traded as of 2:30 pm ET Tuesday — about four times its daily average

by Ben Strack /
BusinessFinance

ProShares preps short ether futures ETF for trading

The fund group that launched three ether futures products earlier this month intends to launch another in November that seeks to benefit from ETH price dips

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Underwhelming: week-one demand stays soft for ETH futures ETFs 

Six funds by ProShares, VanEck and Bitwise garnered than $20 million in combined assets amid an overall lower appetite in risk assets

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Fight for assets begins as ETH futures ETFs debut

As VanEck, Bitwise and ProShares debut ether-linked offerings, industry watchers say marketing will be a key to success

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Bitwise, ProShares filings cap off week laden with ETH-related ETF proposals

Bloomberg Intelligence analysts give ether futures ETFs a 75% chance of launching in the US this year as such proposals proliferate

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Direxion, ProShares seek ETFs that would hold BTC and ETH futures

The dual-crypto futures proposals come after various fund groups filed in recent days for funds that would only hold ETH futures

by Ben Strack /
Finance

The Crypto-related ETFs Vying to Launch This Year

Several firms have sought to launch leveraged bitcoin futures products, and one such company intends to launch its proposed ETF on June 13

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Bitcoin Futures and Short ETFs Record Huge Volume Spike Tuesday

Increased activity came amid volatile markets as Binance revealed intention to buy FTX

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Investment Products Shorting Bitcoin See Record Inflows

Products betting against the asset helped the space’s offerings avoid a fourth straight week of outflows, according to CoinShares report

by Ben Strack /
Finance

ProShares Exec: Bitcoin Futures ETF a ‘Real, Robust and First-class Solution’

The firm’s bitcoin-linked products account for roughly $770 million in combined assets under management

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Short Bitcoin ETFs Popular as Traders Capitalize on Crypto’s Bear Market

Trade volumes for inverse bitcoin ETFs — which provide short exposure — are surging alongside institutional investor inflows

by David Canellis /
FinanceMarkets

Crypto ETPs Saw ‘Abysmal’ Returns in June

Four Europe-domiciled exchange-traded products by 21Shares had a total return below -40%

by Ben Strack /
Finance

ProShares To Launch First US ETF That’s Bearish on Bitcoin

Products seeking the inverse performance of the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Index are expected to list on the NYSE Tuesday

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Issuers Race To Launch Short Bitcoin Futures ETFs

Direxion and AXS Investments follow suit after ProShares proposes ETF betting against bitcoin

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

ProShares Plans ETF, Mutual Fund Betting Against Bitcoin

The fund group’s latest planned offerings would seek inverse returns to the CME Bitcoin Futures Contracts Index

by Ben Strack /
FinanceWeb3

ProShares Metaverse ETF Begins Trading

The fund group’s follow-up to its bitcoin futures ETF joins three other products in the segment

by Ben Strack /
FinanceWeb3

Global X Latest ETF Issuer to Test Out the Metaverse

The firm’s filing comes a week after similar plans from fund titan Fidelity

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Simplify Reveals Plans to Launch Web3 ETF

Proposed fund would invest in Web3- and metaverse-focused companies, as well as GBTC

by Ben Strack /

