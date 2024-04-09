ProShares
ProShares, Volatility Shares and Defiance have filed for funds that would seek to offer leveraged exposure to ETH via futures contract investments
The fund’s assets under management sit at about $50 million, while a competing offering by ProShares recently eclipsed $2 billion
Firm that launched the first bitcoin futures ETF in 2021 intends to launch five more crypto offerings
ProShares’ BITO notched net inflows of $506 million in 2023, and money continued to enter the fund in the first week of 2024
ProShares’ bitcoin futures ETF accounted for substantial flows in lead-up to potential spot fund approval
The $1.76 billion of net inflows over the 10-week run is a total not seen since bitcoin futures ETFs launched in October 2021
Roughly 32.5 million shares of the largest US bitcoin futures ETF had traded as of 2:30 pm ET Tuesday — about four times its daily average
The fund group that launched three ether futures products earlier this month intends to launch another in November that seeks to benefit from ETH price dips
Six funds by ProShares, VanEck and Bitwise garnered than $20 million in combined assets amid an overall lower appetite in risk assets
As VanEck, Bitwise and ProShares debut ether-linked offerings, industry watchers say marketing will be a key to success
Bloomberg Intelligence analysts give ether futures ETFs a 75% chance of launching in the US this year as such proposals proliferate
The dual-crypto futures proposals come after various fund groups filed in recent days for funds that would only hold ETH futures
Several firms have sought to launch leveraged bitcoin futures products, and one such company intends to launch its proposed ETF on June 13
Increased activity came amid volatile markets as Binance revealed intention to buy FTX
Products betting against the asset helped the space’s offerings avoid a fourth straight week of outflows, according to CoinShares report
The firm’s bitcoin-linked products account for roughly $770 million in combined assets under management
Trade volumes for inverse bitcoin ETFs — which provide short exposure — are surging alongside institutional investor inflows
Four Europe-domiciled exchange-traded products by 21Shares had a total return below -40%
Products seeking the inverse performance of the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Index are expected to list on the NYSE Tuesday
Direxion and AXS Investments follow suit after ProShares proposes ETF betting against bitcoin
The fund group’s latest planned offerings would seek inverse returns to the CME Bitcoin Futures Contracts Index
The fund group’s follow-up to its bitcoin futures ETF joins three other products in the segment
The firm’s filing comes a week after similar plans from fund titan Fidelity
Proposed fund would invest in Web3- and metaverse-focused companies, as well as GBTC