DeFi

Securities lawsuit against Compound founders, investors to proceed

The court found that the plaintiffs had “plausibly alleged” that Compound Labs and its associated entities solicited the public to purchase COMP tokens

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Web3

‘We’ve hit peak efficiency’ with legacy tech, says Coinbase exec

Tokenization of RWA will likely begin with the most stable assets, then turn toward more volatile ones over time

by Bessie Liu /
Web3

Permissionless day 3: What’s next?

Industry luminaries turned their attention to what’s next for crypto in the final day of the Permissionless conference

by Andrew Thurman /
DeFi

Compound founder Leshner on DeFi: ‘The institutions aren’t coming’

Permissionless panelists clashed on when — or whether — TradFi might enter the DeFi space in earnest

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Traditional assets to head on-chain as DeFi summer fades, says Superstate CEO Leshner

“T-bills are 5% plus. Who doesn’t want that? It’s one of the greatest assets of all time. It’s an incredibly safe short-term investment.”

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

A16z Delegated to Group that Opposed Its Vote on Uniswap for BNB Chain

Leading Ethereum DEX, Uniswap, is planning to deploy its V3 exchange on BNB Chain — but a16z is attempting to block it

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFi

With Compound III Launch, DeFi Pioneer Emphasizes Security

Proposal to launch the new version of the protocol received unanimous approval from Compound governance in vote of COMP token holders

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Uniswap COO: Now Is the Time for Community Members To Drive Growth

The theme of the Permissionless conference so far: Bear markets are for building

by Casey Wagner /

