Robert Leshner
The court found that the plaintiffs had “plausibly alleged” that Compound Labs and its associated entities solicited the public to purchase COMP tokens
Tokenization of RWA will likely begin with the most stable assets, then turn toward more volatile ones over time
Industry luminaries turned their attention to what’s next for crypto in the final day of the Permissionless conference
Permissionless panelists clashed on when — or whether — TradFi might enter the DeFi space in earnest
“T-bills are 5% plus. Who doesn’t want that? It’s one of the greatest assets of all time. It’s an incredibly safe short-term investment.”
Leading Ethereum DEX, Uniswap, is planning to deploy its V3 exchange on BNB Chain — but a16z is attempting to block it
Proposal to launch the new version of the protocol received unanimous approval from Compound governance in vote of COMP token holders
The theme of the Permissionless conference so far: Bear markets are for building