Rune Christensen

There are a total of 13 articles associated with Rune Christensen.
DeFi

Emergency Sky proposal sparks governance debate

The proposal rewrites USDS borrowing rules for MKR holders — a strategic voting maneuver by founder Rune Christensen

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Maker wants to rebrand again

Maker co-founder Rune Christensen says the team will have three voting options on Oct. 28

by Donovan Choy /
Finance

DAI Savings Rate is at 8%, just not for Americans

DAI deposits almost doubled following Christensen’s tweet, which said users can tap yields up to 8%

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

MakerDAO Founder: Decentralized Currency Can Prevent Monetary Enslavement

First, Rune Christensen says, understand human nature, then build mechanisms around it, as he did with MakerDAO’s Endgame update

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

Takeaways From MakerDAO’s 5-phase Endgame Update

MakerDAO’s Endgame is designed to ease governance tensions and ensure the DAO is completely decentralized

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

MakerDAO’s Endgame Is Making Some Delegates Uneasy

The transition to metaDAOs and a change in MKR tokenomics continues to draw concerns

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

MakerDAO Makes First Steps Toward Endgame

MakerDAO constitution will completely revolutionize governance at the DAO

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

MakerDAO Votes in Favor of Rune Christensen’s ‘Endgame Plan’

The plan involves restructuring the DAO into smaller teams with one aligned mission

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Rune Christensen Wants Out of Maker

The ‘endgame’ is the DeFi founder’s final attempt to create a self-governing DAO

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Could Endgame Ease MakerDAO’s Governance Tensions?

“The reality of the situation is that the status quo of maker is untenable,” the DAO’s co-founder said

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

US Treasury Pressure Ideologically Separates MakerDAO Community

MakerDAO struggles to make decisions regarding its stablecoin DAI

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

MakerDAO Co-founder Plans To ‘Yolo USDC Into ETH’

MakerDAO co-founder wants to protect the organization’s stablecoin following Tornado Cash sanctions

by Bessie Liu&Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

MakerDAO Votes Against More Streamlined Leadership

A hotly contested debate on the direction of Maker underscores how complicated DAO politics can be

by Bessie Liu&Macauley Peterson /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.