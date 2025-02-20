Rune Christensen
The proposal rewrites USDS borrowing rules for MKR holders — a strategic voting maneuver by founder Rune Christensen
Maker co-founder Rune Christensen says the team will have three voting options on Oct. 28
DAI deposits almost doubled following Christensen’s tweet, which said users can tap yields up to 8%
First, Rune Christensen says, understand human nature, then build mechanisms around it, as he did with MakerDAO’s Endgame update
MakerDAO’s Endgame is designed to ease governance tensions and ensure the DAO is completely decentralized
The transition to metaDAOs and a change in MKR tokenomics continues to draw concerns
MakerDAO constitution will completely revolutionize governance at the DAO
The plan involves restructuring the DAO into smaller teams with one aligned mission
The ‘endgame’ is the DeFi founder’s final attempt to create a self-governing DAO
“The reality of the situation is that the status quo of maker is untenable,” the DAO’s co-founder said
MakerDAO struggles to make decisions regarding its stablecoin DAI
MakerDAO co-founder wants to protect the organization’s stablecoin following Tornado Cash sanctions
A hotly contested debate on the direction of Maker underscores how complicated DAO politics can be