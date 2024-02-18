Sotheby's

There are a total of 12 articles associated with Sotheby's.
article-image

Web3

Web3 Watch: Pandora ERC-404 collection tops $90M in sales, token falls 55%

Plus, Sotheby’s auctions an EtherRock and telecom giants get in on Web3

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Web3

Web3 Watch: X calls it quits on NFT profile pics

Plus, a bitcoin moon delivery may not make it

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFi

Satoshi-era Bitcoin code idea gets a boost from Taproot Wizards

“Quantum Cats” is a new Ordinals collection, the first of which hits Sotheby’s on Jan. 12

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Web3

Sotheby’s announces its first Bitcoin Ordinals sale

The collection has not previously been available to the public

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Markets

Sotheby’s Auctions off 3AC’s NFT Collection for $2.5M

One NFT on auction at Sotheby’s fetch bids more than ten times higher than its highest public offer on OpenSea

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Web3

Sotheby’s Set to Auction 104 CryptoPunks Valued at $20M to $30M

All 104 CrypoPunks will be bundled together in a single-lot sale

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

Web3

Sotheby’s Reports $100M in NFT Sales, Attracts ‘Younger Tech-Savvy Collectors’

The centuries-old institution said it earned a total of $6 billion in sales so far from its auctions in 2021, up 71% from the year before

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

DeFi

ConstitutionDAO Will Shut Down After Raising $49M

Organizers say that the DAO “still made history” with its attempt to rally thousands together to buy the historic document but would not be “embarking on a new chapter.”

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

Markets

Two Works by Banksy Auctioned for Ether at Sotheby’s

Before the ContitutionDAO’s defeat, a pair of paintings by artist Banksy together fetched 3,093 ETH, or about $12.5 million, in a historic first for the auction house.

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFi

Update: Citadel CEO outbids The ConstitutionDAO in US Constitution Auction

A decentralized autonomous organization — The ConstitutionDAO — raised roughly $49 million from 17,000 individual contributors in a bid to secure the last privately held copy of the US Constitution at auction.

by Sam Martin /
article-image

Markets

A DAO is Set to Bid on Last Privately Held Copy of US Constitution

The constitutionDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization, is raising funds to place a bid on the last privately held copy of the US Constitution.

by Sam Martin /
article-image

Finance

NFT Newsmakers: Fox, Tiger King, NFT Genius and the World Wide Web

Since the start of the week, the non-fungible tokens (NFT) industry has continued to show growth as more organizations and auctions fill the marketplace. From the launch of a $100 million NFT fund, to auctions for digital and real-life collectibles from […]

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.