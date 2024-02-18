Sotheby's
Plus, Sotheby’s auctions an EtherRock and telecom giants get in on Web3
Plus, a bitcoin moon delivery may not make it
“Quantum Cats” is a new Ordinals collection, the first of which hits Sotheby’s on Jan. 12
The collection has not previously been available to the public
One NFT on auction at Sotheby’s fetch bids more than ten times higher than its highest public offer on OpenSea
All 104 CrypoPunks will be bundled together in a single-lot sale
The centuries-old institution said it earned a total of $6 billion in sales so far from its auctions in 2021, up 71% from the year before
Organizers say that the DAO “still made history” with its attempt to rally thousands together to buy the historic document but would not be “embarking on a new chapter.”
Before the ContitutionDAO’s defeat, a pair of paintings by artist Banksy together fetched 3,093 ETH, or about $12.5 million, in a historic first for the auction house.
A decentralized autonomous organization — The ConstitutionDAO — raised roughly $49 million from 17,000 individual contributors in a bid to secure the last privately held copy of the US Constitution at auction.
The constitutionDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization, is raising funds to place a bid on the last privately held copy of the US Constitution.
Since the start of the week, the non-fungible tokens (NFT) industry has continued to show growth as more organizations and auctions fill the marketplace. From the launch of a $100 million NFT fund, to auctions for digital and real-life collectibles from […]