spot bitcoin ETF

There are a total of 76 articles associated with spot bitcoin ETF.
article-image

Business

Google updates its crypto ad policy ahead of possible bitcoin ETF approvals

Google’s newest crypto ad policy targets products where investors can “trade shares in trusts” holding crypto

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Finance

YieldMax preps ETF focused on MicroStrategy exposure

A proposed fund would use a “synthetic covered call strategy” to offer indirect exposure to the share price of the largest publicly traded holder of bitcoin

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Lucky 13? Where spot bitcoin ETF proposals stand ahead of judgment day

The SEC is mulling over 13 bitcoin ETF proposals that are continuously being updated ahead of expected rulings next month

by Ben Strack&Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

SEC, bitcoin ETF hopefuls hammer out ‘key details:’ Reuters

A new Reuters report claims that applicants and the SEC continue to work out spot bitcoin ETF details

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin has rallied. But where is the price going next?

Potential approval of a spot bitcoin ETF could be “a rare buy the rumor, buy the fact event,” LMAX Group market strategist says

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Spot bitcoin ETF would be ‘final seal of approval’ for institutions: Cathie Wood

The SEC could allow half a dozen or more such funds to launch at once, Ark Invest CEO says

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin surpasses $43k, analysts say it’s just the beginning 

Bitcoin, up more than 160% year to date, has plenty of steam left in this rally, analysts say

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Finance

Crypto product inflow streak hits 10 weeks before BTC climbed to $42k

The $1.76 billion of net inflows over the 10-week run is a total not seen since bitcoin futures ETFs launched in October 2021

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Policy

Ark Invest, 21Shares could jump to bitcoin ETF assets lead: Analysts

Ark could look to sell its $130 million position in GBTC to inject capital into its proposed bitcoin ETF, Bloomberg Intelligence pros say

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Policy

Spot bitcoin ETF market sees new applicant ahead of SEC ruling

Switzerland-based Pando Asset, which has crypto products trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange, now looks to the US

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Policy

SEC kicks off comment period for planned Franklin Templeton bitcoin ETF

Agency’s decision to start comment window earlier than expected could be bullish for spot bitcoin ETF approval in January, industry watchers say

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Ark Invest, 21Shares slated to intro crypto ETF suite next week 

As industry awaits spot crypto ETF approval, the firms are set to launch five bitcoin and ether futures-based funds

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

Grayscale trust discounts keep shrinking — here’s why

The discounts of GBTC and ETHE on Thursday declined to 11.3% and 16.4%, respectively — reflecting levels rarely seen in recent years

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

BlackRock appears set to propose a spot ether ETF

A filing for an iShares Ethereum Trust appeared on Delaware’s state website Thursday

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin may be riding the ETF wave, but altcoins are where the rally really is 

Traders are still banking on an ETF, but increased risk appetite and a return of the double-digit yield has investors eyeing altcoins once again

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

DeFiFinance

Institutional custody of bitcoin could kill it, cautions Hayes

Hayes says bitcoin is the antithesis of statist money “that is here for us, the people”

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

Business

After Grayscale court win, public progress on GBTC conversion hits lull

NYSE Arca has not yet re-filed a 19b-4 proposal for Grayscale’s planned GBTC conversion, which one industry watcher says could be a good sign

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

MicroStrategy stock has advantages over planned spot bitcoin ETFs: Saylor

MicroStrategy holds 158,400 BTC and plans to buy more amid “promising backdrop of potential increased institutional adoption”

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Another ether ETF launches — where do the rest stand?

Lack of flows into ether futures ETFs could signal investors await spot products, which the SEC could rule on by May

by Ben Strack /
article-image

DeFiWeb3

How Bitcoin has evolved since Nakamoto’s white paper debut

From ETFs to ordinals to mining, Bitcoin has become a much more complex asset with highly specialized financial products surrounding it

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Policy

Crypto investors are in for a ‘very exciting spring,’ says Van Eck CEO

The Van Eck CEO says conditions are leading to a “close to perfect setup” for crypto

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

Finance

Crypto product inflows spike amid bitcoin ETF optimism

Last week’s $326 million of inflows into digital asset investment products was the largest since July 2022, with 90% going toward bitcoin vehicles

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

BlackRock’s IBTC back on DTCC after vanishing early Tuesday

IBTC originally appeared on the DTCC website on Monday, sending bitcoin rallying

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Markets

Why is Bitcoin dragging other cryptocurrencies higher?

The price of bitcoin has peaked to over $35,000 in the past 24 hours

by Bessie Liu /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.