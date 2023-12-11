spot bitcoin ETF
Google’s newest crypto ad policy targets products where investors can “trade shares in trusts” holding crypto
A proposed fund would use a “synthetic covered call strategy” to offer indirect exposure to the share price of the largest publicly traded holder of bitcoin
The SEC is mulling over 13 bitcoin ETF proposals that are continuously being updated ahead of expected rulings next month
A new Reuters report claims that applicants and the SEC continue to work out spot bitcoin ETF details
Potential approval of a spot bitcoin ETF could be “a rare buy the rumor, buy the fact event,” LMAX Group market strategist says
The SEC could allow half a dozen or more such funds to launch at once, Ark Invest CEO says
Bitcoin, up more than 160% year to date, has plenty of steam left in this rally, analysts say
The $1.76 billion of net inflows over the 10-week run is a total not seen since bitcoin futures ETFs launched in October 2021
Ark could look to sell its $130 million position in GBTC to inject capital into its proposed bitcoin ETF, Bloomberg Intelligence pros say
Switzerland-based Pando Asset, which has crypto products trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange, now looks to the US
Agency’s decision to start comment window earlier than expected could be bullish for spot bitcoin ETF approval in January, industry watchers say
As industry awaits spot crypto ETF approval, the firms are set to launch five bitcoin and ether futures-based funds
The discounts of GBTC and ETHE on Thursday declined to 11.3% and 16.4%, respectively — reflecting levels rarely seen in recent years
A filing for an iShares Ethereum Trust appeared on Delaware’s state website Thursday
Traders are still banking on an ETF, but increased risk appetite and a return of the double-digit yield has investors eyeing altcoins once again
Hayes says bitcoin is the antithesis of statist money “that is here for us, the people”
NYSE Arca has not yet re-filed a 19b-4 proposal for Grayscale’s planned GBTC conversion, which one industry watcher says could be a good sign
MicroStrategy holds 158,400 BTC and plans to buy more amid “promising backdrop of potential increased institutional adoption”
Lack of flows into ether futures ETFs could signal investors await spot products, which the SEC could rule on by May
From ETFs to ordinals to mining, Bitcoin has become a much more complex asset with highly specialized financial products surrounding it
The Van Eck CEO says conditions are leading to a “close to perfect setup” for crypto
Last week’s $326 million of inflows into digital asset investment products was the largest since July 2022, with 90% going toward bitcoin vehicles
IBTC originally appeared on the DTCC website on Monday, sending bitcoin rallying
The price of bitcoin has peaked to over $35,000 in the past 24 hours