Swift

0xResearch NewsletterFinance

Swift, Chainlink wrap tokenization pilot

A pilot project from Swift, UBS and Chainlink demonstrates how tokenized funds can bridge traditional and crypto rails

by Macauley Peterson /
Finance

Banks to use Swift network for crypto transaction trials

Institutions to test out the settlement of “digital assets and currencies” on a network that annually carries more than 5 billion financial messages

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

What is the labor market signaling? Checking the data before tomorrow’s jobs report

Plus, a look back at some of the SEC’s biggest enforcement moves under Gurbir Grewal

by Felix Jauvin&Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Opinion

Yes, now is the right time to teach Wall Street about decentralized oracles 

While Wall Street moves at a slower pace than crypto, the idea that it can’t embrace new technology is outdated

by Chris Barrett /
Opinion

Blockchain really is better than middlemen

SWIFT’s forays into blockchain hint that one day the tech can replace intermediaries

by Eitan Katz /
Finance

Swift details findings in tests of Chainlink’s cross-chain interoperability

Banking system messaging giant Swift to provide a single entry point to streamline tokenized asset transfers for financial institutions

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

Banks Can ‘10x the Blockchain Industry’ Says Chainlink Co-founder

Swift is teaming up with the world’s largest banks and financial market infrastructure providers to link up public and private blockchains

by Macauley Peterson /
Markets

Signature Bank Limit on SWIFT Transactions with Binance Affects Few

Crypto bank Signature has told Binance it would no longer be servicing customer transactions via SWIFT below a $100,000 threshold come February

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

SWIFT Says It Can Resolve a Major Obstacle to CBDC Adoption

SWIFT is already being used to connect more than 11,500 banks and funds across 200 countries, making it a potentially excellent candidate for becoming the standard for cross-border CBDC settlements

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsPodcast

Podcast: What Is SWIFT and How It Impacts Russia | Weekly Roundup

Jason Yanowitz and Santiago Roel Santos are joined by Simon Taylor to discuss SWIFT, stablecoins and why they both apply to Russia and Ukraine

MarketsWeb3

Blockchain Gaming Giant Animoca Brands Halts Services to Russian Users

The move comes as Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov urged cryptocurrency exchanges to block addresses belonging to Russian users

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Russia Accelerates CBDC Efforts as US, EU Ponder SWIFT Ban of Russian Banks

While the Biden Administration explores options for Russia sanctions, should it invade the Ukraine, Moscow looks to ensure Ruble liquidity

by Sam Reynolds /

