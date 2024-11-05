Swift
A pilot project from Swift, UBS and Chainlink demonstrates how tokenized funds can bridge traditional and crypto rails
Institutions to test out the settlement of “digital assets and currencies” on a network that annually carries more than 5 billion financial messages
Plus, a look back at some of the SEC’s biggest enforcement moves under Gurbir Grewal
While Wall Street moves at a slower pace than crypto, the idea that it can’t embrace new technology is outdated
SWIFT’s forays into blockchain hint that one day the tech can replace intermediaries
Banking system messaging giant Swift to provide a single entry point to streamline tokenized asset transfers for financial institutions
Swift is teaming up with the world’s largest banks and financial market infrastructure providers to link up public and private blockchains
Crypto bank Signature has told Binance it would no longer be servicing customer transactions via SWIFT below a $100,000 threshold come February
SWIFT is already being used to connect more than 11,500 banks and funds across 200 countries, making it a potentially excellent candidate for becoming the standard for cross-border CBDC settlements
Jason Yanowitz and Santiago Roel Santos are joined by Simon Taylor to discuss SWIFT, stablecoins and why they both apply to Russia and Ukraine
The move comes as Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov urged cryptocurrency exchanges to block addresses belonging to Russian users
While the Biden Administration explores options for Russia sanctions, should it invade the Ukraine, Moscow looks to ensure Ruble liquidity