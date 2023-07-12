Temasek

Business

Singapore wealth fund Temasek to cease crypto industry investments

A shifting regulatory landscape is causing a rethink to digital asset investments from one of Singapore’s largest funds

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Business

Singapore’s Temasek Punishes Execs Who Invested In FTX

The decision to back the exchange, which negatively impacted Temasek’s reputation, has resulted in a pay cut for those behind its doomed $275 million investment

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Crypto Lender Amber Raises $300M To Avoid ‘Significant Drawdowns’

Amber Group secures funding at an even valuation amid a tough crypto market, which has seen the firm cut staff and cancel expansion plans

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Web3

Singapore’s Temasek Aims $100M at Metaverse Giant Animoca

Asia’s largest blockchain investment firm has just secured another $100 million to fund its metaverse ambitions

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Blockchain-Based Securities Exchange ADDX Gets $58M to Scale Operations

Funding will go toward scaling efforts and future product innovations that will attempt to bridge traditional and digital finance, ADDX said

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Jefferies Execs Leave to Create Startup

Unstoppable Domains taps former Twitch, IBM pros to onboard more Web3 users in Europe and Asia

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Funding Roundup: More Than $1.8 Billion Pooled Into Crypto Companies and Funds This Week

Lots of fresh capital entered the crypto space this week, up 36% from last week’s $1.34 billion

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
FinanceMarkets

Hack VC Hikes Fundraising Stakes, Targets $500M for New Crypto Venture Fund

Blockworks Exclusive: The latest capital-raising effort comes after the venture firm raised $200 million for an early-stage crypto fund last fall

by Michael Bodley /
FinanceMarkets

Immutable Notches $2.5B Valuation After Series C Funding

The NFT startup announced a $200 million financing round on Monday

by Morgan Chittum /
FinanceMarkets

Crypto Trading Platform Amber Group Eclipses $3B Valuation With Latest Raise

The crypto platform was founded in 2017 and works with over 1,000 clients in institutional and consumer markets.

by Jacquelyn Melinek&Sebastian Sinclair /
FinanceMarkets

Crypto Exchange FTX Now Valued at $32B After Third Fundraise in Six Months

The exchange raised $400 million in a Series C round

by Ben Strack /
FinancePolicy

FTX.US President: Crypto Derivatives are 2022 Priority

Company looks to build on 12,000% user growth in 2021 after $400 million funding round

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

KKR Leads Anchorage Series D Raise at $3B valuation

Private equity firm KKR to lead the Anchorage Series D investment round, signaling growing interest in digital asset custody.

by Sam Reynolds /
Markets

Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX Raises Precisely $420.69M

In a quirky nod to meme-fueled crypto culture, the company raised $420,690,000.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Finance

Metaco Taps Singapore as Future of Asia Digital Finance with Regional Office Opening

Metaco has been at the center of digital bond issuance in Europe. Now, it has set its sights on Asia adding a Singapore office.

by Sam Reynolds /
Policy

Hong Kong and Singapore Take Different Approaches to Regulating Digital Assets

Hong Kong patches on existing securities laws to digital assets infrastructure while Singapore is building something new from the ground up, explains Hex Trust CEO Alessio Quaglini

by Sam Reynolds /
Finance

DBS Digital Assets Business Building Steadily

Overall the bank said that earnings for the first quarter rose by 72% to SGD 2.01 billion from SGD 1.17 billion a year ago.

by Sam Reynolds /
Finance

Sovereign Wealth Fund Bitcoin Buy Represents the Future of Finance

Singapore is home to two sovereign wealth funds, GIC and Temasek, which are some of the world’s largest non-carbon derived funds. The two funds have different strategies: GIC is seen as the more conservative of the two, investing safe bets such as infrastructure while Temasek is the higher-risk leaning fund that might be thought of as taking an investment approach similar to Masayoshi Son’s Softbank.

by Sam Reynolds /
Finance

Sovereign Wealth Funds are Looking to Buy Bitcoin

Sovereign wealth funds, the investment arms of cash-rich nations, are coming for bitcoin as they look at new strategies to protect their interests after the last 18 months of global economic turmoil.

by Tanaya Macheel /
Finance

GIC’s Anchorage Investment Sheds Light on Future of Digital Assets

Singapore’s GIC and Temasek rank in the top 10 of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds. When one of them makes a move like investing in Anchorage, the “crypto bank” for financial institutions, Asia’s money watchers take note. GIC generally focuses […]

by Sam Reynolds /

