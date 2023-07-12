Temasek
A shifting regulatory landscape is causing a rethink to digital asset investments from one of Singapore’s largest funds
The decision to back the exchange, which negatively impacted Temasek’s reputation, has resulted in a pay cut for those behind its doomed $275 million investment
Amber Group secures funding at an even valuation amid a tough crypto market, which has seen the firm cut staff and cancel expansion plans
Asia’s largest blockchain investment firm has just secured another $100 million to fund its metaverse ambitions
Funding will go toward scaling efforts and future product innovations that will attempt to bridge traditional and digital finance, ADDX said
Unstoppable Domains taps former Twitch, IBM pros to onboard more Web3 users in Europe and Asia
Lots of fresh capital entered the crypto space this week, up 36% from last week’s $1.34 billion
Blockworks Exclusive: The latest capital-raising effort comes after the venture firm raised $200 million for an early-stage crypto fund last fall
The NFT startup announced a $200 million financing round on Monday
The crypto platform was founded in 2017 and works with over 1,000 clients in institutional and consumer markets.
The exchange raised $400 million in a Series C round
Company looks to build on 12,000% user growth in 2021 after $400 million funding round
Private equity firm KKR to lead the Anchorage Series D investment round, signaling growing interest in digital asset custody.
In a quirky nod to meme-fueled crypto culture, the company raised $420,690,000.
Metaco has been at the center of digital bond issuance in Europe. Now, it has set its sights on Asia adding a Singapore office.
Hong Kong patches on existing securities laws to digital assets infrastructure while Singapore is building something new from the ground up, explains Hex Trust CEO Alessio Quaglini
Overall the bank said that earnings for the first quarter rose by 72% to SGD 2.01 billion from SGD 1.17 billion a year ago.
Singapore is home to two sovereign wealth funds, GIC and Temasek, which are some of the world’s largest non-carbon derived funds. The two funds have different strategies: GIC is seen as the more conservative of the two, investing safe bets such as infrastructure while Temasek is the higher-risk leaning fund that might be thought of as taking an investment approach similar to Masayoshi Son’s Softbank.
Sovereign wealth funds, the investment arms of cash-rich nations, are coming for bitcoin as they look at new strategies to protect their interests after the last 18 months of global economic turmoil.
Singapore’s GIC and Temasek rank in the top 10 of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds. When one of them makes a move like investing in Anchorage, the “crypto bank” for financial institutions, Asia’s money watchers take note. GIC generally focuses […]