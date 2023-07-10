Theft

There are a total of 10 articles associated with Theft.
article-image

Web3

DOJ alleges Moroccan man spoofed OpenSea, stole BAYC NFT

Apart from the NFTs, Soufiane Oulahyane is also accused of stealing ETH

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

Ex-Blockparty CTO Arrested for Stealing Company’s Bitcoin

Rikesh Thapa was arrested in California for allegedly swindling $1 million from the company to fund his lavish lifestyle

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Web3

French Authorities Charge 5 Over Theft of Bored Ape NFTs

Self-styled crypto-sleuth ZachXBT recognized for detective work surrounding alleged theft of Bored Ape NFTs

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

Cross-chain Bridge Thefts Top $1B in 2022

The lost funds illuminate a systemic lack of security among bridge protocols

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Web3

MetaMask Moves To Help Crypto Scam Victims Recover Stolen Digital Assets

Self-custody wallet provider partners with Asset Reality to build investigations against scammers

by Ornella Hernandez /
article-image

DeFi

Hacked Crypto Platform Offers ‘No Questions Asked’ $10M Bounty for Stolen Funds

The exploit is one of a growing number of hacking incidents on DeFi projects in recent months

by David Canellis /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

OpenSea Scammers Went Phishing and Caught Over 250 NFTs From 17 Users

Scammers made off with 254 NFTs, including a few Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, according to data from blockchain security firm PeckShield

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

MarketsWeb3

Attackers Exploit OpenSea Loophole to Snatch and Resell Rare NFTs

One attacker paid roughly $133,000 for seven NFTs before quickly flipping them for $934,000 worth of ether

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

Finance

Crypto.com Bolsters Venture Arm to $500M

The $300 million addition is expected to put it on an equal footing with other exchange venture operations

by Sebastian Sinclair&Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFi

Canadian $15.8M DeFi Theft Case Could Upend ‘Code is Law’ Convention

Indexed Finance’s Co-founder Dillon Kellar and a contributor, Laurence Day, claim the convention doesn’t apply in this case and are suing the alleged hacker to find out

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.