Theft
Apart from the NFTs, Soufiane Oulahyane is also accused of stealing ETH
Rikesh Thapa was arrested in California for allegedly swindling $1 million from the company to fund his lavish lifestyle
Self-styled crypto-sleuth ZachXBT recognized for detective work surrounding alleged theft of Bored Ape NFTs
The lost funds illuminate a systemic lack of security among bridge protocols
Self-custody wallet provider partners with Asset Reality to build investigations against scammers
The exploit is one of a growing number of hacking incidents on DeFi projects in recent months
Scammers made off with 254 NFTs, including a few Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, according to data from blockchain security firm PeckShield
One attacker paid roughly $133,000 for seven NFTs before quickly flipping them for $934,000 worth of ether
The $300 million addition is expected to put it on an equal footing with other exchange venture operations
Indexed Finance’s Co-founder Dillon Kellar and a contributor, Laurence Day, claim the convention doesn’t apply in this case and are suing the alleged hacker to find out