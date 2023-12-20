TRM Labs

Policy

99% of law enforcement needs more crypto-focused training: Survey

Roughly 61% of respondents of a TRM Labs survey said they lack sufficient technology to meet crypto criminals’ most advanced threats

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Binance, TRM Labs provided key intel in ISIS members’ arrest

The joint investigation with Tajikistan authorities resulted in the arrest of individuals connected to a regional ISIS affiliate

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFi

Arrests and Sanctions Drove Lower Crypto Hacks in Q1

Mango Markets exploiter Avraham Eisenberg’s prosecution sends a warning to attackers, while US sanctions against Tornado Cash raise risks for laundering stolen funds, according to TRM Labs

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Avalanche Developer Adds Execs Amid Asia-Pacific Push

Blockchain firm executive named vice chair of new Commodity Futures Trading Commission committee

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Bitzlato May Make Crypto Scoff, but Law Enforcement Thinks Otherwise

Latest measures against crypto exchange crucial “proof point” for US and allies going after Russian crypto crime ecosystem, Chainalysis exec says

by Ben Strack /
DeFi

Wallets Banned by Uniswap Labs for Alleged Crimes

Company banned 253 wallet addresses from its front end as part of its efforts to abide by US sanctions

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Crypto Industry Eyes SEC’s ‘Regulation by Enforcement’ Ramp Up

The US regulator to continue attempting to expand its authority over the industry amid regulatory uncertainty, industry watchers say

by Ben Strack /
Markets

The Latest in Crypto Hiring: FTX Names Head of Regulatory Strategy

A former marketing executive at Gatorade, Samsung, Verizon and Xbox is jumping into blockchain gaming

by Ben Strack /
Markets

JPMorgan Chase Strategically Invests in Blockchain-focused TRM Labs

The total amount invested by JPMorgan was not disclosed

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Markets

TRM Labs Lands $60 Million Series B Round

The blockchain intelligence company provides tools to detect crypto fraud and financial crime. Tiger Global led the funding round.

by Macauley Peterson /

