TRM Labs
Roughly 61% of respondents of a TRM Labs survey said they lack sufficient technology to meet crypto criminals’ most advanced threats
The joint investigation with Tajikistan authorities resulted in the arrest of individuals connected to a regional ISIS affiliate
Mango Markets exploiter Avraham Eisenberg’s prosecution sends a warning to attackers, while US sanctions against Tornado Cash raise risks for laundering stolen funds, according to TRM Labs
Blockchain firm executive named vice chair of new Commodity Futures Trading Commission committee
Latest measures against crypto exchange crucial “proof point” for US and allies going after Russian crypto crime ecosystem, Chainalysis exec says
Company banned 253 wallet addresses from its front end as part of its efforts to abide by US sanctions
The US regulator to continue attempting to expand its authority over the industry amid regulatory uncertainty, industry watchers say
A former marketing executive at Gatorade, Samsung, Verizon and Xbox is jumping into blockchain gaming
The total amount invested by JPMorgan was not disclosed
The blockchain intelligence company provides tools to detect crypto fraud and financial crime. Tiger Global led the funding round.