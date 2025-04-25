Validator

There are a total of 51 articles associated with Validator.
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Solana Foundation begins pruning validators from delegation program

Around 150 Solana validators would lose their foundation stake under the new rule, perBlockworks Research estimates

by Jack Kubinec /
Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

Solana shrugs off a bearish March

A fresh market update from Blockworks Research highlights the ecosystem’s March pressure test

by Jeff Albus /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Solana startups spin up validators for revenue and ‘soft power’

Solana validators can reap benefits including payments, votes and community clout

by Jack Kubinec /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Sol Strategies nearly doubles Solana stake with Laine acquisition

The company has now acquired three Solana validator operators since its September pivot into Solana

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Fogo plots a Solana chain running ‘pure Firedancer’

The new layer-1 will only use the Firedancer client and will implement multi-local consensus

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Solana yield is now flowing to liquid stakers

Solana LSTs mostly saw their yields go up across the board today

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

New validators spring up as Solana usage surges

Since November, validator revenue consistently netted at least $40 million every roughly two days, according to data from 21 co

by Jack Kubinec /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Berachain mainnet debuts as BERA token hits $1B market cap

The L1’s unique “proof-of-liquidity” consensus attracted $3.1 billion in pre-deposits

by Donovan Choy /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Solana validator revenue is about to jump, but stakers might miss out

Some are calling for Solana to pump the brakes until validators are able to share the extra fees with stakers

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Solana to weigh possible SOL inflation cut

Multicoin Capital proposal would likely drive down inflation but would also lower staking yields

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Solana validators slow to adopt Frankendancer for MEV reasons

The “main reason most validators aren’t running [Frankendancer] yet is because it doesn’t capture MEV efficiently,” a source told us

by Jack Kubinec /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Seeker and Firedancer expected to ship Solana products in 2025

Plus, a Solana-connected fitness tracking bracelet aims to ship products in Q1

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Solana staking may become riskier as Anza proposes slashing

By enabling slashing, Solana would have a way to punish validators who slow down the network

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Solana should reintroduce a public mempool, researcher says

A Solana researcher identified that the network’s top sandwich bot was pocketing millions of dollars a day from sandwich attacks

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Binance and Coinbase are pocketing a lot of SOL

The two largest crypto exchanges respectively run the second- and sixth-largest Solana validators

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Solana upgrades software as validators see fortunes shift

Daily validator revenue has been in excess of $30 million every day since mid-October

by Jack Kubinec /
Lightspeed Newsletter

Solana devs weigh proposal to juice validator revenue

The proposed amendment takes aim at Solana’s “compute budget” program, which was put in as a safeguard against computational waste

by Jack Kubinec /
Lightspeed Newsletter

Solana Firedancer client now live on testnet

Solana’s second unique validator client, Firedancer, is widely said to be more performant than the Agave client

by Jack Kubinec /
Lightspeed Newsletter

The financial woes of small Solana validators

It’s not an easy living for small validators, and now thin margins have grown even thinner

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
Finance

Nomura’s crypto unit to offer yield-bearing ETH fund: Report

Accredited investors will soon be able to tap into a yield-bearing ETH fund

by Donovan Choy /
Lightspeed Newsletter

Sanctum airdrop ended in backlash

Plus, other stories you may have missed from Solanaland this week

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
Analysis

Lightspeed Newsletter: A peek into Solana’s core governance

Every blockchain has a means of governance, but when it comes to upgrading Solana, the means are perhaps less widely-known

by Jack Kubinec /
Analysis

Lightspeed Newsletter: Marinade V2 introduces stake auction marketplace

The marketplace, which is not yet live, will have validators bid for delegation from some staked solana

by Jack Kubinec /
Analysis

Lightspeed Newsletter: Solana begins creating blocks with new ‘scheduler’

Roughly 90% of validators have upgraded to the new software, and many have reported using the scheduler

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /

