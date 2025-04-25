Validator
Around 150 Solana validators would lose their foundation stake under the new rule, perBlockworks Research estimates
A fresh market update from Blockworks Research highlights the ecosystem’s March pressure test
Solana validators can reap benefits including payments, votes and community clout
The company has now acquired three Solana validator operators since its September pivot into Solana
The new layer-1 will only use the Firedancer client and will implement multi-local consensus
Solana LSTs mostly saw their yields go up across the board today
Since November, validator revenue consistently netted at least $40 million every roughly two days, according to data from 21 co
The L1’s unique “proof-of-liquidity” consensus attracted $3.1 billion in pre-deposits
Some are calling for Solana to pump the brakes until validators are able to share the extra fees with stakers
Multicoin Capital proposal would likely drive down inflation but would also lower staking yields
The “main reason most validators aren’t running [Frankendancer] yet is because it doesn’t capture MEV efficiently,” a source told us
Plus, a Solana-connected fitness tracking bracelet aims to ship products in Q1
By enabling slashing, Solana would have a way to punish validators who slow down the network
A Solana researcher identified that the network’s top sandwich bot was pocketing millions of dollars a day from sandwich attacks
The two largest crypto exchanges respectively run the second- and sixth-largest Solana validators
Daily validator revenue has been in excess of $30 million every day since mid-October
The proposed amendment takes aim at Solana’s “compute budget” program, which was put in as a safeguard against computational waste
Solana’s second unique validator client, Firedancer, is widely said to be more performant than the Agave client
It’s not an easy living for small validators, and now thin margins have grown even thinner
Accredited investors will soon be able to tap into a yield-bearing ETH fund
Plus, other stories you may have missed from Solanaland this week
Every blockchain has a means of governance, but when it comes to upgrading Solana, the means are perhaps less widely-known
The marketplace, which is not yet live, will have validators bid for delegation from some staked solana
Roughly 90% of validators have upgraded to the new software, and many have reported using the scheduler