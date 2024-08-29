WazirX
Not many are willing to admit that Web3 is overly reliant on hybrid security systems susceptible to sophisticated attacks
North Korea suspected in breach of Indian exchange’s multisig wallet
The move highlights discord over behavior of WazirX developer Zanmai Labs, which claims Binance acquired its exchange
Binance CEO’s comments follow an investigation by India’s financial crimes regulator, accusing WazirX of evading authority oversight
Volumes on WazirX, ZebPay, CoinDCX, BitBNS have tumbled between 10% to 70% in the last seven days, data from CoinGecko shows
Companies are opting to relocate to destinations with friendlier tax codes, including Dubai and Singapore
Local media reports conclude the government will regulate crypto as a commodity, and prohibit its use as a payment mechanism, while building infrastructure for KYC/AML around fiat gateways.