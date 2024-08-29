WazirX

Opinion

We can’t afford to repeat the mistakes exposed by the WazirX hack

Not many are willing to admit that Web3 is overly reliant on hybrid security systems susceptible to sophisticated attacks

by Shahar Madar /
Business

WazirX calls $235M hack ‘a force majeure event beyond our control’

North Korea suspected in breach of Indian exchange’s multisig wallet

by Macauley Peterson /
Policy

Binance Curtails Ties to WazirX Following Regulatory Probe

The move highlights discord over behavior of WazirX developer Zanmai Labs, which claims Binance acquired its exchange

by Shalini Nagarajan /
MarketsPolicy

Binance Distances Itself From India’s Crypto Exchange WazirX

Binance CEO’s comments follow an investigation by India’s financial crimes regulator, accusing WazirX of evading authority oversight

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsPolicy

Indian Crypto Trading Volumes Plunge as New Tax Rules Kick In

Volumes on WazirX, ZebPay, CoinDCX, BitBNS have tumbled between 10% to 70% in the last seven days, data from CoinGecko shows

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

India’s Tax Regime Prompts Crypto Companies To Leave

Companies are opting to relocate to destinations with friendlier tax codes, including Dubai and Singapore

by Shalini Nagarajan&Bessie Liu /
MarketsPolicy

India’s Government to Regulate, Not Ban Crypto

Local media reports conclude the government will regulate crypto as a commodity, and prohibit its use as a payment mechanism, while building infrastructure for KYC/AML around fiat gateways.

by Sam Reynolds /

